Royal Holiday Celebrates 40 Years With Cruise Planning

Royal Holiday Vacation Club, a leader in the vacation ownership industry, is thrilled to announce its 40th anniversary.

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Royal Holiday Vacation Club, a leader in the vacation ownership industry, is thrilled to announce its 40th anniversary. For four decades, Royal Holiday has been providing travelers with unforgettable vacation experiences and exceptional customer service.

In 1979, the vacation club was founded on the principle that vacationing should be accessible to everyone. This philosophy led to the creation of a vacation ownership program that allowed members to enjoy luxurious vacations at affordable prices. Today, Royal Holiday is one of the largest vacation ownership companies in the world. It has over 100,000 members and more than 180 destinations worldwide.

Over the past 40 years, Royal Holiday has continued to innovate and evolve, offering members new and exciting vacation options. From cruises and resorts to villas and hotels, Royal Holiday has something for everyone.

Members can choose from a variety of destinations, including popular vacation hotspots like Cancun, Orlando, and Las Vegas. They can also pick more exotic locations like Thailand, Morocco, and South Africa.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating our 40th anniversary," said Royal Holiday Vacation Club CEO Sergio Garcia. "Over the past four decades, we have worked tirelessly to provide our members with the best possible vacation experiences. We are proud of all that we have accomplished, and we look forward to continuing to serve our members for many years to come."

To celebrate its 40th anniversary, Royal Holiday is offering special promotions and discounts to both new and existing members. Club members have more than 180 destinations in 52 countries around the world to choose from.

As part of the celebrations, Royal Holiday members will be able to take advantage of exclusive discounts on their vacation stays at participating resorts. Members are offered a 40% discount on all bookings made during the anniversary month. They can also enjoy additional benefits like free upgrades, free meals, and discounted activities.

Club members are offered free shore excursions and sightseeing tours as part of the cruise. They can also upgrade to premium cabins and suites at discounted rates. Additionally, during the anniversary period, customers can purchase a "Royal's Holiday 40th Anniversary" limited edition merchandise line.

It is easy to pick a time and destination and arrange for cruises all over the world. To take advantage of the 40th anniversary offers, members should check the Royal Holiday website or contact their member services representative.