XIOMARA RODRIGUEZ: SPARKS’ SISTERS

Join the Sparks sisters through the criminal underworld as they use their unique talents to solve a shocking crime and uncover secrets
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for a thrilling ride with Xiomara Rodriguez's debut crime novel, "How Could It Be?" From the very first page, readers will be hooked on the gripping storyline, filled with twists and turns that will keep them on the edge of their seats. The story follows Lieutenant Jane Sparks, who is shocked to discover that the victim of a shooting in the precinct's parking lot is her identical twin, Senior Agent Fran Morris. As the two sisters team up to solve the crime and uncover the truth about their past, they find themselves entangled in a web of lies, deception, and danger. "How Could It Be?" is a page-turner packed with action scenes, surprises, and a touch of romance.
Xiomara Rodriguez was the first Hispanic female to serve in the unit. After retiring, Rodriguez co-founded Tu Casa Latina, a non-profit organization that supports immigrant women, men, and children who are victims of domestic violence, violent crimes, and human trafficking in Northern Nevada. She has also been a published writer for many years, with her stories and poems appearing in various magazines.
Can't get enough? Mark the calendars for the upcoming LA Times Festival of Books 2023 this coming April 22 and 23! Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join fellow bookworms and experience the magic of storytelling firsthand. Get ready to be swept away by "How Could It Be?" and learn more about the talented author behind the captivating novel at the LA Times Festival of Books.
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.