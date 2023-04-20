BPM continues to rank highly in Vault’s 2024 “Accounting 25” rankings

Firm rises in “Prestige” category and several Quality of Life rankings

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPM LLP, one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country, has been ranked #23 on the 2024 “Accounting 25” list by Vault, a research company providing in-depth analysis of industry workplaces.



In the 2024 rankings, BPM ranked #35 in the “Prestige” category, rising from its 2023 ranking of #38. The Firm also placed higher in the following “Quality of Life” categories: Work/Life Balance; Employee Satisfaction; Hours Worked; Compensation; Promotion Policies; and Hiring Process. Additionally, BPM maintained top 10 rankings in all four diversity categories: Racial & Ethnic Diversity; Overall Diversity; LGBTQ+ Diversity; and Diversity for Women.

“We take our ‘Because People Matter’ brand promise seriously, actively cultivating a workplace that embraces diversity and inclusion,” said BPM CEO Jim Wallace. “Our standing among the top firms for diversity and work/life balance is a tribute to our people-focused approach to everything we do.”

BPM strengthens its workplace culture through a variety of programs aimed at mentoring and empowering professionals and minority groups. The Firm’s Inclusion Now! (IN!) committee focuses efforts on programs reinforcing a culture of belonging, where unique experiences, ideas, knowledge and perspectives are encouraged openly and respectfully. Currently, BPM has eight internal Colleague Resource Groups (CRGs) that foster a diverse, inclusive workplace by giving colleagues opportunities to meet and support one another.

“At BPM, we’re always seeking talented, client-service-oriented professionals who share our ideology and believe in our mission,” said BPM Chief People, Diversity & Inclusion Officer Rob Blasi. “We prioritize our people, from offering them exceptional quality-of-life perks to supporting a work/life balance. BPM’s placement on this list, once again, reaffirms our standing as one of the best firms for employees.”

In February 2023, BPM’s Advisory practice ranked #47 on the “Vault Consulting 50” list of the best consulting firms to work for in North America and placed #26 on the “Best Boutique Consulting Firms” list.

View BPM’s full profile to learn more about its rankings on the Vault “Accounting 25.” Explore BPM Flex, offering limitless career opportunities to professionals who want to define their own success — whether that means working 16 hours a week or 40+.

About BPM

BPM LLP is one of the 40 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the United States with a global team of over 1,200 colleagues. A Certified B Corp, the Firm works with clients in the agribusiness, consumer business, financial and professional services, life science, nonprofit, wine and craft beverage, real estate and technology industries. BPM’s diverse perspectives, expansive expertise and progressive solutions come together to create exceptional experiences for individuals and businesses around the world. To learn more, visit our website.

