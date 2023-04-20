Border crisis highlighted by NM State Rep. Jones

New Mexico State Rep. Jenifer Jones calls for National Guard to be deployed to southern border to assist the U.S. Border Patrol

DEMING, N.M. – State Representative Jenifer Jones (R-Deming) sent a letter to Governor Lujan Grisham highlighting the border crisis in New Mexico. The letter follows a meeting between Rep. Jones and the Governor during the legislative session in which border security was a top priority.

Rep. Jones is calling for the New Mexico National Guard to be deployed to the southern border to assist the U.S. Border Patrol. The border crisis continues to remain at a tipping point, with the latest deadline set for Title 42 to end quickly approaching.

Rep. Jones highlights in the letter: “While the federal government may be responsible for controlling and protecting our national borders, the current crisis situation demands that all levels of government play an active role in protecting the safety of our state’s population and limiting societal damage caused by the Federal government’s failure to secure our southern border. The use of state resources in this effort to stop the violence and the suffering created by the border breakdown is even more important once Title 42 provisions are no longer enforced after May 11th.”

A copy of this letter is attached to this release.

###

Like this: Like Loading...

Related