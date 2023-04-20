VIDEO: AG Moody, FDLE and Lakeland Police Chief Encourage Floridians to Take Part in 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Lakeland Chief of Police Sammy Taylor, Jr. are encouraging Floridians to help fight the opioid crisis by participating in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22. Expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs could fall into the wrong hands, fuel addiction and even result in an overdose death. To prevent this, Floridians can properly dispose of these medications by visiting local, safe drop-off locations, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 22.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “Addiction can begin with medications in your medicine cabinet, so I’m encouraging Floridians to join our fight to end the opioid crisis by disposing of expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. These drugs could fall into the wrong hands—fueling addiction and even causing an overdose death. That is why it is so important to participate in National Drug Take Back Day, because this simple action could save a life.”

Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tampa Bay Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said, “Today’s drugs are the deadliest I’ve seen in my law enforcement career. We are seeing drugs that look like prescription pills, but instead contain deadly levels of opioids. With this in mind, it is more important than ever to properly dispose of unused and expired prescription medicines to deter drug abuse.”

Lakeland Police Chief Sammy Taylor, Jr. said, "The Lakeland Police Department has been participating in the safe disposal of prescription medications for many years and are committed to providing any service we can to get these unused and expired medications out of households. This program is one where everyone can make a difference and do their part."

At a news conference at the Lakeland Police Department, Attorney General Moody, Chief Taylor and other law enforcement officials joined forces to promote the upcoming Drug Take Back Day in Florida. This Saturday, more than 200 drop-off sites will be opened around the state for Floridians to safely dispose of unwanted or unused prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

State and local law enforcement agencies coordinate Drug Take Back Days with the Drug Enforcement Administration. During the 23rd Drug Take Back Day in October 2022, nearly 4,500 law enforcement officers participated in Florida, helping collect nearly 650,000 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs. For perspective, this is more weight than nearly three space shuttles (165,000 pounds each).

Floridians can learn more about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and find participating locations by visiting DEA.gov/TakeBackDay .