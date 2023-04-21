Elijah Norton Announces Electric Vehicle Protection Plans

An electric vehicle charges, which Elijah Norton’s company can cover with a vehicle protection plan

As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to gain popularity, Elijah Norton’s company is staying ahead of the competition.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As electric vehicles (EVs) continue to gain popularity, Elijah Norton’s company is staying ahead of the competition. Veritas Global Protection now offers protection plans explicitly tailored for electric vehicle owners. These innovative initiatives demonstrate their dedication to meeting the unique requirements of this rapidly transforming automotive industry.

Veritas Global Protection's Electric Vehicle Protection Plans address the maintenance and repair needs specific to electric and hybrid vehicles. These plans cover electric or hybrid engines, generators, motor controllers, drive systems, DC converters, inverter modules, and other electric-only items. Furthermore, Veritas is one of the first vehicle service contract providers to include batteries in these plans and remove exclusions for battery degradation.

Electric Vehicle Protection Plans offer four levels of coverage: Drivetrain, Deluxe, Preferred, and Premier. Each level provides increasingly comprehensive protection for various vehicle components. Customers can pick which plan best meets their requirements and budget, a unique feature not offered by other protection providers.

Elijah Norton credits the company's success to its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. "Our number one thing is our innovation. We constantly strive to innovate and create new products for our clients," he said. By offering customized protection plans for electric vehicle owners, Veritas Global Protection meets the specific needs of this growing market.

Veritas Global Protection also provides comprehensive protection for electric vehicle drivers, in addition to specialized protection. Their customers enjoy emergency roadside assistance, rental car coverage, trip interruption benefits, nationwide coverage, and transferable coverage. With these features in place, drivers can rely on assistance when needed most, improving their ownership experience with electric vehicles.

Norton encourages fellow entrepreneurs to be patient and persistent when building a business. He stated, "If you believe in your idea and can continue to evolve, over time you will make it. But don't expect to be huge overnight." This mindset has enabled Norton's company Veritas Global Protection to thrive in the competitive automotive industry.

Veritas Global Protection's pioneering electric vehicle protection plans have made a lasting impression on the automotive industry, offering tailored solutions for electric vehicle drivers. As demand for these vehicles continues to grow, Veritas is well-positioned to meet these demands and cement its place as a leader in this growing sector of vehicle protection.

Discover More About Veritas Global Protection

Veritas Global Protection is a leader in vehicle protection plans and extended warranties for cars, trucks, and recreational vehicles. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, their selection includes customized plans for electric and hybrid vehicles, and other auto makes. Veritas Global Protection strives to offer exceptional customer service along with innovative products that meet the ever-changing needs of their clients.