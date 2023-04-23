Ari Stiegler to Assist Tech Start-Ups in 2023

A start-up group, like the ones Ari Stiegler helps, gathers with their laptops around a table

Innovative tech start-ups can now benefit from Ari Stiegler's business strategy and investment guidance in 2023.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ari Stiegler, the CEO and founder of Prism, has made major strides in 2023 by providing financial support to tech startups across the United States. He has done this through Prism, a platform designed to issue loans against the shareholder equity of pre-IPO tech companies. He has also founded Flux Capital, a venture capital fund.

Through these platforms, he has successfully directed over $200 million into various sectors. Some of his outreach includes venture capital, real estate investments, and direct investments for family offices.

Stiegler's passion for innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship began long before his current success. A graduate of the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration, Stiegler has an impressive record for building and growing successful ventures. As the founder and CEO of TutorMe, an online tutoring platform that serves hundreds of thousands of students nationwide, Stiegler cemented his reputation as an entrepreneur capable of recognizing and nurturing successful startups. In 2019, Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) acquired TutorMe, further solidifying Stiegler's reputation.

Stiegler is the managing partner of Flux Capital, which invests in promising tech startups that have the potential to revolutionize their industries. By investing in these businesses, Flux Capital not only encourages innovation and economic growth but also provides invaluable resources and support to early-stage businesses that may struggle to access funding through traditional channels.

Stiegler's partnership with Prism and Flux Capital illustrates his dedication to aiding tech startups in reaching their objectives. Prism's unique model provides startups with access to necessary capital without sacrificing ownership or control, providing entrepreneurs with the means to expand their businesses while creating a stimulating environment where innovation can flourish.

This year, Stiegler will continue to support tech startups in their pursuit of success, solidifying his role as a key figure within the venture capital and startup ecosystems. His extensive knowledge, ability to recognize potential, and unwavering commitment to supporting tech startups are contributing factors shaping the ways in which technology and innovation will evolve in the future.