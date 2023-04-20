Submit Release
Climate Security Risks in #Kenya’s Rift Valley: What Way Forward?

Following the publication of Crisis Group’s new briefing on climate security risks in Kenya, we are hosting a Twitter Space to raise further awareness on the relationship between climate and deadly violence in Kenya. The event will see interventions from Nicolas Delaunay, Crisis Group’s East and Southern Africa Project Director, Nazanine Moshiri, Crisis Group’s Senior Analyst for Climate and Conflict, as well as Paul Chepsoi, Director for the Ngazi Initiative for Minorities Trust. 

The discussion will be moderated by Evelyn Kahungu, VICE News’ Deputy Bureau Chief in Nairobi. 

The Space will end with a Q&A, so please send any questions you may have directly through DMs @CrisisGroup on Twitter or feel free to contact egamard@crisisgroup.org.

Set here a reminder for this Twitter Space.

