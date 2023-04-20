NAIPO Joins Massage Gun Craze With New Model

NAIPO's new mini massage gun packs a big punch in a small device
SHENZHEN, CHINA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NAIPO, one of the world’s leading massager companies, continues its hot start to the year by releasing its third new product of 2023. On the heels of its foot spa and handheld percussion massager comes its most anticipated launch yet—the NP-MG01 massage gun.
In recent years, massage guns have become the crown jewel of the at-home massager market. Vibration therapy not only relieves muscle soreness generally but offers specialized benefits during post-workout recovery. Massage guns are a favorite of professional athletes, as well as weekend warriors and fitness freaks. Anyone who takes their physical health seriously needs a massage gun in their gym bag.
Now, they can make it the NP-MG01 massage gun. Smaller and more compact than similarly designed products, this exciting new massager weighs just 390g (under 1 pound), which means anyone can carry it around in their pocket no problem. It also boasts a sleek design, with attractive and durable UV black paint making it smooth to the touch and easy to clean.
A common complaint with most massage guns previously available for purchase is their annoyingly loud noise output. To solve this issue for its users, NAIPO’s R&D team designed this massage gun with a proprietary brushless motor with Quiet Technology™. Combined with an internal lithium-ion battery with convenient USB-C charging, this provides up to 180 minutes of continuous whisper-quiet massage treatment.
From its many years of experience in the field, NAIPO knows that massages are not “one-size-fits-all.” Every person is different, and every person deserves a specialized massage to meet their individualized needs. To that end, the NP-MG01 massage gun features 5 speed levels and 4 interchangeable massage head attachments. That degree of customization is sure to provide advanced levels of relief and relaxation to anyone who gets their hands on it.
The NP-MG01 massage gun is available now via NAIPO’s own website.
About NAIPO
Founded to satisfy growing consumer demand for health and wellness, NAIPO develops affordable massage products that soothe the body, mind and spirit. In today’s fast-paced modern world, NAIPO's products ease stress without taking up the precious resources of time and money. NAIPO is constantly conducting market research and soliciting customer feedback to further its commitment to developing industry-leading massage and relaxation products. NAIPO pairs traditional and contemporary therapy methods with modern technologies to produce affordable, comfortable and reliable massage products that help people of all ages and lifestyles “Find Well-being.” The company’s website can be found at www.naipocare.com.
