Manufactured Home Industry Members and Advocates Must Demand DOE Withdraw its Harmful DOE MH Energy Rule

WASHINGTON , D.C., UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) has issued the following statement to the media, certain public officials, and members of the manufactured housing industry.
TO: HUD CODE MANUFACTURED HOUSING INDUSTRY MEMBERS
FROM: MHARR
RE: WHY MANUFACTURED HOME INDUSTRY MEMBERS MUST COMMENT ON THE DOE MANUFACTURED HOUSING ENERGY RULE TO DEMAND
ITS DELAY AND WITHDRAWAL
As promised in its March 28, 2023 memorandum, entitled “DOE Delays Energy Rule – Industry Must Now Demand Total Revocation of Destructive Regulation,” attached for your information and use, in whole or in part, if you so wish, is a copy of MHARR comments to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) supporting not only a delay in the enforcement of its May 31, 2022 “final” manufactured housing “energy conservation” standards, but, more importantly, seeking once again, the complete withdrawal of those standards and DOE’s return “to the drawing board” to completely re-start its standards development process in full compliance with the requirements of both the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 (EISA) and relevant parts of the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 (2000 Reform Law).
As MHARR has asserted and stated from the outset of the DOE rulemaking process, 15 years ago, DOE’s development of manufactured housing energy standards has been and continues to be in complete defiance of the most important provisions of EISA – i.e., its cost-benefit mandate and, even more importantly, its requirement for the development of manufactured housing energy standards in full cooperation, coordination and consultation with both HUD and the statutory Manufactured Housing Consensus Committee (MHCC).
...
MHARR...strongly encourages all industry members to submit comments (due by April 24, 2023) to DOE addressing both the delay of the implementation/enforcement date of the DOE manufactured housing energy standards, as well as the full withdrawal of these inappropriate and unlawful standards combined with a return to the “drawing board” for a complete and total “re-do” of the standards in full cooperation, coordination and consultation with both HUD and the MHCC as required by EISA and federal manufactured housing law. In doing so, please feel free to cite or reference MHARR’s attached comments.
MHARR will continue to closely monitor this rulemaking which has extremely serious implications for the industry and its consumers.
The full MHARR press release is found on their website at this link here. It includes the MHARR comments letter to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) at the link below.
As MHARR has advised industry readers and interested parties, the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) and the Texas Manufactured Housing Association (TMHA) filed suit against the DOE and other named parties to halt the progress of the implementation of the DOE's pending rule. That case number is Case No. 23-cv-00174 was filed on 02/14/23 in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas.
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing.
Key Issues holding the manufactured home industry at low ebb during an affordable housing crisis include the failure to fully and properly implement existing federal laws." The Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 and its 'enhanced preemption' provision is widely seen by industry professionals as not being properly enforced by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Similarly, more cost-effective manufactured home lending has been provided for by federal law, but those laws - in MHARR's expert view - are not being properly enforced. See the MHARR website for articles on enhanced preemption.
