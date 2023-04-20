South America Modular Data Center

Increase in demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers drives growth of the South America modular data center market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The South America Modular Data Center Market Reach USD 2.39 Billion by 2030 | Top Players Such as - Dell, Equinix and Gemelo." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The South America modular data center market was valued at USD 515.63 million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 2,397.09 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.5%.

Rise in demand for rapidly deployable & scalable data centers, surge in adoption of cloud services by SMEs, increase in demand for green data centers, upsurge in expansion of global data center industry players in the South America, and growing investments to develop advanced data centers during the COVID-19 pandemic drive the South America modular data center market.

The South America modular data center market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and industry vertical. By component, the market is categorized into solution and services. By enterprise size, it is classified into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, IT & telecom, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, media & entertainment, government, and others. Country wise, it is analyzed across Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Uruguay, and Rest of South America.

Based on organization size, the large enterprise's segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2028. The SME’s segment, however, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 17.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the total market share in 2020 and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. The services segment, on the other hand, would cite the fastest CAGR of 17.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on country, Brazil held the major share in 2020, generating more than half of the South America modular data center market. At the same time, the market across Chile would cite the fastest CAGR of 21.9% during the forecast period.

The leading market players analyzed in the South America modular data center market report include Equinix, Inc., Vertive Group Corporation, Flexenclosure AB, Gemelo, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., CenturyLink, Dell Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and IBM Corporation.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● Proliferation of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, and Internet of things (IoT) has led to significant rise in storage volume requirement, which in turn has impacted the South America modular data center market positively.

● This trend is most likely to persist post pandemic as well.

