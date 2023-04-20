Brain Monitoring Market has witnessed a growth from USD 10.30 Billion from 2022 to 2030 with a highest 6.5% CAGR
Rising prevalence of Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) is a significant factor driving global brain monitoring market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Brain Monitoring Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Brain Monitoring market on a global and regional level. The Report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different applications Share and The latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about the Brain Monitoring market. The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Brain Monitoring market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of an introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis.
The global brain monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 10.30 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.5% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of TBI is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Brain monitoring devices are used to monitor and diagnose neurological conditions by exploring structure and function of brain. This method includes use of various brain imaging instruments to monitor brain processes such as electroencephalography devices, intracranial pressure sensors, and magnetoencephalography. For instance, TBI is responsible for around 52,000 fatalities in the U.S. each year. Mortality rate for fatalities outside of the hospital is roughly 17 per 100,000 individuals, while rate for hospitalized patients is approximately 6 per 100,000 individuals. Each year, an estimated 475,000 TBIs occur among children aged 0-14 years. According to National Institutes of Health Consensus Development Panel on Rehabilitation of Persons with TBI, 2.5-6.5 million Americans have TBI-related disability. In addition, increased prevalence of traumatic brain injury leads to increased necessity for brain monitoring, thus driving market revenue growth.
Download a PDF with Detail Analysis @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1523
The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report. The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include
Natus Medical Incorporated
NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
General Electric
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Compumedics Limited
Medtronic
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation
Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.
Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
The research study also focuses on a comprehensive analysis of market trends, driving factors and constraints affecting the market growth, and opportunities for business development and expansion.
The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications.
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scanners
Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners
Electroencephalogram (EEG) Devices
Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners
Sleep Monitoring Devices
Cerebral Oximeters
Electromyography (EMG) Devices
Intracranial Pressure Monitoring (ICP) Monitors
Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices
Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices
Accessories
Electrodes
Wet Electrodes
Dry Electrodes
Needle Electrodes
Sensors
Pastes & Gels
Caps
Batteries
Cables
Others
Others
Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Invasive
Non-Invasive
Medical Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Stroke
Dementia
Headache Disorders
Sleep Disorders
Parkinson’s Disease
Epilepsy
Huntington Disease
Others
To Visit Full Report & Table of Contents Brain Monitoring Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/brain-monitoring-market
The research study on the global Brain Monitoring market provides a complete detail-oriented assessment of this market and provides an accurate evaluation of market tendencies such as revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, and market size over the forecast years. The report focuses on the evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
Some Important Points Answered in this Brain Monitoring Market Report Are Given Below:
Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
Detailed analysis of the Brain Monitoring market revenue over the forecasted period.
Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the Brain Monitoring.
Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Major benefits of the Brain Monitoring report:
The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape
The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth
The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario
The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline
Purchase this report (Price 5450 USD for a single-user licence) - https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/1523
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2023–2032
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Brain Monitoring Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Brain Monitoring Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Market drivers analysis
4.2.2.1. Growing incidence of breast cancer
4.2.2.2. Increasing awareness on early oncological detection testing
4.2.3. Market restraints analysis
4.2.3.1. Lack of reliable biomarkers
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Brain Monitoring Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Brain Monitoring Market By Circulating Biomarker Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. Brain Monitoring Market Regional Outlook
7.1. Brain Monitoring Market share By Region, 2023–2032
7.2. North America
7.3. Europe
7.4. Asia-Pacific
7.5. Latin America
7.6. Middle East & Africa
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
8.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers
8.2. Mergers & Acquisitions
8.3. Competitor’s Positioning
8.4. Strategy Benchmarking
8.5. Vendor Landscape
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1. Company
9.1.1. Company Overview
9.1.2. Circulating Biomarker & Service Offerings
9.1.3. Strategic Initiatives
9.1.4. Financials
9.1.5. Emergen Research Insights
Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1523
Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.
Trending Related Reports by Emergen Research:
Bioelectric Medicine Market:
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bioelectric-medicine-market
Flow Imaging Microscopy Market:
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/flow-imaging-microscopy-market
Synthetic Aperture Radar Market:
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/synthetic-aperture-radar-market
Ultrasonic Cleaning Market:
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ultrasonic-cleaning-market
Injection Pen Market:
https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/injection-pen-market
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn