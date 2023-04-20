Brain Monitoring Market has witnessed a growth from USD 10.30 Billion from 2022 to 2030 with a highest 6.5% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Rising prevalence of Traumatic Brain Injuries (TBI) is a significant factor driving global brain monitoring market revenue growth

Brain Monitoring Market Size – USD 5.80 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends – Increasing number of government initiatives in the Europe region” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Brain Monitoring Market research report published by Emergen Research describes in detail the vital aspects of the Brain Monitoring market on a global and regional level. The Report includes the approximate study of different segments in terms of overall growth, development, opportunity, business strategies, procedures, etc. The report contains the fundamentals produced and advancements by different applications Share and The latest trend gaining momentum in the market that increases awareness about the Brain Monitoring market. The report supplies a comprehensive analysis of business aspects like global Brain Monitoring market size, recent technological advances, and inventions. The research report consists of an introduction of the market, key players, opportunities, restraints, product and type classification, and overall market analysis.

The global brain monitoring market size is expected to reach USD 10.30 Billion at a steady revenue CAGR of 6.5% in 2030, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of TBI is a major factor driving market revenue growth. Brain monitoring devices are used to monitor and diagnose neurological conditions by exploring structure and function of brain. This method includes use of various brain imaging instruments to monitor brain processes such as electroencephalography devices, intracranial pressure sensors, and magnetoencephalography. For instance, TBI is responsible for around 52,000 fatalities in the U.S. each year. Mortality rate for fatalities outside of the hospital is roughly 17 per 100,000 individuals, while rate for hospitalized patients is approximately 6 per 100,000 individuals. Each year, an estimated 475,000 TBIs occur among children aged 0-14 years. According to National Institutes of Health Consensus Development Panel on Rehabilitation of Persons with TBI, 2.5-6.5 million Americans have TBI-related disability. In addition, increased prevalence of traumatic brain injury leads to increased necessity for brain monitoring, thus driving market revenue growth.

The report aims to provide a determining analysis of the market competition to help the user make a pivotal business analysis. The complete portfolios of the key companies, including their production capacity, revenue share and size, gross margin, sales revenue and margin, growth rate, along with their business strategies and technological developments, have been discussed in the report. The companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include

Natus Medical Incorporated

NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

General Electric

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Compumedics Limited

Medtronic

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Advanced Brain Monitoring, Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

The research study also focuses on a comprehensive analysis of market trends, driving factors and constraints affecting the market growth, and opportunities for business development and expansion.

The report further discusses in detail the market segmentation based on types and applications.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scanners

Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners

Electroencephalogram (EEG) Devices

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners

Sleep Monitoring Devices

Cerebral Oximeters

Electromyography (EMG) Devices

Intracranial Pressure Monitoring (ICP) Monitors

Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Devices

Transcranial Doppler (TCD) Devices

Accessories

Electrodes

Wet Electrodes

Dry Electrodes

Needle Electrodes

Sensors

Pastes & Gels

Caps

Batteries

Cables

Others

Others

Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Invasive

Non-Invasive

Medical Condition Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Traumatic Brain Injury

Stroke

Dementia

Headache Disorders

Sleep Disorders

Parkinson’s Disease

Epilepsy

Huntington Disease

Others

The research study on the global Brain Monitoring market provides a complete detail-oriented assessment of this market and provides an accurate evaluation of market tendencies such as revenue estimations and shares, current market value, future market valuation, and market size over the forecast years. The report focuses on the evaluation of the given market in major regions and the countries included in those regions. The report provides details of the market considering the geographical landscape that includes North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Some Important Points Answered in this Brain Monitoring Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the Brain Monitoring market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the Brain Monitoring.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Major benefits of the Brain Monitoring report:

The report discusses in detail the changing dynamics of the competitive landscape

The report provides detail-oriented futuristic prospects of factors driving the growth of the market and limitations affecting the market growth

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the changing dynamics of the market owing to the current scenario

The report provides valuable insights on key market growth driving trends and monetary competence in the forecast timeline

