A Comprehensive Study Exploring Algorithmic Trading Market | Key Players Profiles: InfoReach, Inc, Alphabot.ai

Algorithmic Trading

Market for Algorithmic Trading to Exceed $25,257.0 Million by 2027 - Coherent Market Insights

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:

Algorithmic trading, often known as automated trading, is a method of performing transactions that use mechanically programmed trading algorithms based on previous data. In terms of market conditions, this type of trading attempts to harness both the speed and computing capability of current computers as contrasted to people. These systems rely on mathematical algorithms that have been programmed into their systems to accomplish calculations. The systems developed are used to scan market data for patterns that can be used to make trading decisions.

Market Dynamics:

The introduction of new platforms is likely to move the global algorithmic trading business forward. For example, TomiEX announced the launch of its decentralized platform based on the delegated Proof-of-Stake algorithm in November 2020. The TomiEX exchange will include postmining technology for its native TEX Coin, as well as current requirements that will enable high-quality algorithmic trading for its consumers.

AI adoption in algorithmic trading is predicted to provide significant growth prospects for global algorithmic trading market participants. For example, in October 2020, RBC Capital Markets will debut a new electronic trading platform based on artificial intelligence technologies developed by its traders in collaboration with AI scientists.

Regional Analysis:

North America is predicted to experience considerable growth in the algorithmic trading industry, owing to the launch of new applications in the region. For example, Streak, a strategy creation and algorithmic trading provider for retail investors, will debut its Streak application in the United States in May 2020.

New algorithmic trading laws are being implemented in the Asia Pacific sector. For example, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, India's market regulator, introduced a new framework on the order-to-trade ratio (OTR) of algorithmic trading orders placed by stock brokers in June 2020.

Similarly, new laws in algorithmic trading are being implemented in the European market. The FICC Markets Standards Board (FMSB), for example, presented a revised Statement of Good Practice on Algorithmic Trading in FICC Markets as a transparency draft for market consultation in June 2020.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating in the global algorithmic trading market include:

▪ AlgoTrader GmbH

▪ Trading Technologies International, Inc

▪ Tethys Technology, Inc

▪ Tower Research Capital LLC

▪ Lime Brokerage LLC

▪ InfoReach, Inc

▪ FlexTrade Systems, Inc

▪ Alphabot.ai

▪ Hudson River Trading LLC

▪ Citadel LLC

Finway, a prominent Financial Services Company in India, has teamed with Alphabot.ai, a pioneer in algorithmic trading in India, to enter the stock trading market in September 2020.

Detailed Segmentation:

• Global Algorithmic Trading Market, By Function:

◦ Programming

◦ Debugging

◦ Data Extraction

◦ Back-Testing & Optimization

◦ Risk Management

• Global Algorithmic Trading Market, By Application:

◦ Equities

◦ Forex

◦ Commodities

◦ Funds

▪ Mutual

▪ Hedge

▪ Pension

◦ Others (Insurance, etc.)

Key Takeaways:

• North America is expected to dominate the growth of the global algorithmic trading market, owing to the increasing developments by key market players. For instance, in November 2021, Refinitiv and Pio-Tech announced a partnership, in order to provide banking clients of both enterprises in the African and Middle Eastern regions with complex and contemporary solutions, which offer several business-related values.

• The Asia Pacific is estimated to witness high growth in the global algorithmic trading market, owing to the high expansion of trading companies in the region. For instance, according to the Indian National Stock Exchange in India, there are around 1959 trading companies in 2020.