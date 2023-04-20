EnviroMix announces new logo

New logo represents company’s growth as a full process solutions provider.

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EnviroMix announced today the release of a new logo, reimagining the company’s branding for the first time in more than a decade. As an environmentally responsible process solutions provider for the water and wastewater industry, EnviroMix has developed numerous innovative technologies in the past few years, broadening the company’s portfolio from compressed gas mixing systems to comprehensive solutions that support biological process in wastewater treatment. As the business has expanded and grown, the EnviroMix logo needed to reflect this ongoing evolution.

“As we continue to establish ourselves as a biological treatment process solutions provider, we wanted to modernize our brand, so it reflects who we are and what we deliver,” said Dave Lauer, chief executive officer. “We’re excited to move forward with our new branding, providing innovative products that meet the needs of the market in an environmentally sustainable way.”

The company’s aim was to create a memorable, modern graphic that reflects EnviroMix’s corporate identity — dependable, environmentally responsible, efficient, flexible, responsive. While the logo has changed, customers can trust EnviroMix to provide the same reliable service, innovative technology, and results driven performance..

Visit www.enviro-mix.com to see more of the new brand and learn about EnviroMix.

