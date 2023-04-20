Lactic Butter Market size growing at CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032 | insightSLICE

Lactic Butter Market - insightSLICE Lactic Butter Market - insightSLICE

Lactic Butter Market Global Sales are Expected to Reach US$ 6.43 Billion by 2032

SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Lactic Butter Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2019-2032 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.

The global lactic butter market size was estimated to be US$ 3.98 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 6.43 Billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.9%. Lactic butter is a type of butter that is produced from cultured cream. It is made by fermenting fresh cream using lactic acid bacteria, which gives the butter a distinct tangy flavor. This process of culturing the cream helps to preserve it for a longer period and also enhances its flavor profile. The cultured cream is then churned to separate the butterfat from the buttermilk, resulting in lactic butter. The churned butter is then packaged and sold in the market.

Lactic butter is widely used in baking and cooking as it has a higher fat content compared to regular butter. It is also used in the cosmetic and pharmaceutical industries due to its moisturizing properties. Lactic butter is a popular ingredient in the food industry due to its unique flavor and texture. The demand for lactic butter has increased in recent years as consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are seeking out products with natural ingredients. This has led to an increase in the production and sale of lactic butter globally.

Growth driving factors of Global Lactic Butter Market

Following are some of the major factors driving the market –

Growth in the Global Dairy Industry: The dairy industry is growing globally, and this growth has been driven by the increasing demand for dairy products such as milk, cheese, and butter. With the growth of the dairy industry, there has been an increase in the number of dairy farms, leading to an increase in milk production. This has created an opportunity for the production of lactic butter, which is made from cultured cream, resulting in a growing lactic butter market.

Expansion of the Retail Sector and Increasing Availability through Online Channels: The retail sector has been expanding globally, and this has contributed to the growth of the lactic butter market. With the increasing availability of lactic butter through online channels, consumers have been able to purchase the product easily and conveniently, leading to an increase in demand. This has been facilitated by the growth of e-commerce platforms, which have made it possible for consumers to purchase lactic butter from the comfort of their homes.

Growing Demand from the Food, Confectionary, and Cosmetics Industries: The food, confectionary, and cosmetics industries are significant end-use industries for lactic butter. In recent years, there has been an increased demand for natural and organic products, and lactic butter, which is made from cultured cream, is considered a natural and organic product. This has led to an increase in the demand for lactic butter as an ingredient in these industries.

Rising Consumer Awareness About the Health Benefits of Lactic Butter: Consumers are becoming more aware of the health benefits of lactic butter, such as its moisturizing properties, high levels of healthy fatty acids, and its role in maintaining cardiovascular health. This increased awareness has led to an increase in demand for lactic butter, driving the growth of the lactic butter market. Consumers are looking for healthier options, and lactic butter, being a natural product, is seen as a healthier alternative to regular butter.

The leading market segments of Global Lactic Butter Market

Based on type, the Salted lactic butter is the largest segment of the global lactic butter market owing to its widespread use in various food applications. Salted lactic butter is used as a spread on bread, in baking, and in cooking, making it a versatile ingredient in the food industry. The addition of salt enhances the flavor of the lactic butter and makes it more appealing to consumers.

On the basis of application, the bakery segment is the largest segment owing to the widespread use of lactic butter in various bakery products. Lactic butter is used as an ingredient in various baked goods such as cakes, pastries, and bread, making it an essential ingredient in the bakery industry. The demand for lactic butter in the bakery industry is driven by its rich flavor and ability to improve the texture and taste of baked goods.

The key trend in the bakery segment is the increasing demand for natural and organic products. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the health benefits of natural and organic products and are looking for healthier alternatives to regular butter. Lactic butter, being a natural product made from cultured cream, is seen as a healthier alternative to regular butter and is in high demand in the bakery industry. This trend has been driving the growth of the bakery segment, making it the largest segment of the global lactic butter market based on application.

Geographically, Europe is the largest segment of the global lactic butter market based on geography due to the strong presence of the dairy industry and the high consumption of dairy products in the region. Europe is one of the largest producers of dairy products, including lactic butter, and the region has a long-standing tradition of consuming dairy products as a staple food. The high demand for lactic butter in Europe is driven by the growing awareness of the health benefits of dairy products and the increasing demand for high-quality dairy products.

The key trend in the European lactic butter market is the increasing demand for natural and organic products. Consumers in Europe are becoming increasingly aware of the health benefits of natural and organic products and are looking for healthier alternatives to regular butter. Lactic butter, being a natural product made from cultured cream, is seen as a healthier alternative to regular butter and is in high demand in the European market. This trend has been driving the growth of the European lactic butter market, making Europe the largest segment of the global lactic butter market based on geography. Additionally, the growth of the bakery and confectionery industries in Europe has also contributed to the growth of the European lactic butter market.

The key players of the Global Lactic Butter Market are:

The global lactic butter market is highly competitive and companies operating in the market are adopting various growth strategies to increase their market share and revenue. One of the key growth strategies adopted by companies is product innovation. Companies are introducing new and innovative products to cater to the changing consumer preferences and demands. For example, some companies are launching organic and natural lactic butter products to cater to the growing demand for healthy and natural products.

Another key growth strategy adopted by companies operating in the global lactic butter market is expanding their distribution network. Companies are expanding their reach by establishing new distribution channels and increasing their presence in new geographical regions. For example, some companies are partnering with supermarkets and hypermarkets to increase their product visibility and distribution. This helps companies reach a larger consumer base and increase their revenue. Additionally, companies are also adopting e-commerce platforms to increase their online presence and reach more customers.

Amul (India), Bongrain S.A. (France), California Dairies Inc. (USA), Dale Farm Ltd. (UK), Dairy Farmers of America (USA), Emmi AG (Switzerland), Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand), Fonterra Group (New Zealand), Foodcom S.A. (Poland), Glanbia Ireland (Ireland), Hoogwegt Group (Netherlands), Interfood BV (Netherlands), Kerry Group (Ireland), Lakeland Dairies Co-op Society Ltd. (Ireland), Lactalis American Group Inc. (USA), Lactalis Group (France), Land O'Lakes (USA), Milky Holland (Netherlands), Numidia BV (Netherlands), Saputo Inc. (Canada), Société FIT (France)and Others.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• Salted Lactic Butter

• Unsalted Lactic Butter

By Form

• Blocks

• Cubes

• Spreads

By Application

• Bakery Products

• Confectionary

• Dairy Products

• Sauces and Soups

• RTE Food

• Snacks

• Meat Products

• Other applications

By Sales Channel

• Direct sales

• Supermarkets/hypermarkets

• Online retail

• Convenience stores

• Others

By Region

• North America

* United States

* Canada

* Rest of North America

• Europe

* Germany

* United Kingdom

* Italy

* France

* Spain

* Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

* Japan

* India

* China

* Australia

* South Korea

* Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

* UAE

* Saudi Arabia

* South Africa

* Rest of the Middle East & Africa

• South America

* Brazil

* Rest of South America

