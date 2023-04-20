At CAGR of 7.1%, Oncology Informatics Market Size Worth USD 8.01 Billion by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing prevalence of cancer and rising R&D activities in the cancer informatics field is driving the demand for the market.

Market Size – USD 4.62 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.1%, Market trends –Advancement in technology. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report talks about the shift in demands and emerging trends that are expected to drive the growth of the Oncology Informatics market. The rising demand for the Oncology Informatics market is expected to drive the demand for Oncology Informatics market, thereby bolstering the growth of the industry. Moreover, the report also studies the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

The global Oncology Informatics market is forecasted to be worth USD 8.01 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The oncology informatics market is growing due to an increase in the number of cancer patients and the rise in the adoption of advanced technologies.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

In June 2020, Philips announced a collaboration with MD Anderson’s Precision Oncology Decision Support (PODS) system to allow the physicians globally to personalize therapy based on the patient’s genomic profile to improve patient care.

PHM or population health management is applied to chronic disease management with extensive data analysis. The purpose of the process is to enhance the patient outcome and overall cost. The information helps in developing actionable treatment steps for individual or specific groups.

Pharmaceutical organizations are primary end-users of the oncology informatics market due to the usage of the solutions, which will increase the workflow of the facilities and enhance the quality of care.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Elekta AB, Hologic, Inc., Cerner Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Inspirata, Inc., IBM Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America , Holdings, Koninklijke Philips N.V., PerkinElmer, Inc., McKesson Corporation

Market Segmentations of the Oncology Informatics Market

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Population Health Management (PHM)

Drug Discovery and Development Informatics

Electronic Health Records (EHRs)

Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS)

Image Analytics

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Life Science Industry

Academic Institutes and Research Centers

Pharmaceutical Industry

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others (Hospitals and Other Care Facilities)

Regional Analysis:

The report sheds light on the region expected to dominate the Oncology Informatics market in the coming years. The report estimates the market size in terms of volume and value and offers an accurate estimate of the market share each region is anticipated to hold during the forecast period. The report analyzes the spread of the Oncology Informatics market in key geographies covering North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis offers an idea about the production and consumption pattern, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue contribution, market share and size, and the presence of prominent players in each region

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Research Methodology

Market Overview

Regional Landscape

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Types

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Applications

Global Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions

North America Market Analysis and Forecast

Europe Market Analysis and Forecast

Asia Pacific Market Analysis and Forecast

Latin America Market Analysis and Forecast

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis and Forecast

Competitive Landscape

