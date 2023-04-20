NIX Achieves AWS Advanced Consulting Partner Status

The Advanced Consulting Partner milestone reflects NIX's commitment to enabling client success and creating business value.
ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NIX has been an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner since 2013, and the company's unwavering commitment to deepening its relationship with AWS has now earned NIX the status of Advanced Consulting Partner. As a result, NIX now has access to the latest AWS technologies, enabling it to assist clients in accelerating their cloud business strategies, in turn increasing security, maximizing return on investments, and shortening times to market.
AWS recognizes that NIX's team of highly trained and certified AWS consultants has a proven track record of customer success. This recognition positions NIX to design and implement solutions that meet its clients' specific business needs, enabling the clients to gain a competitive advantage in their respective industries.
"We are incredibly proud to have been an AWS Partner for over a decade. Achieving the milestone of Advanced Consulting Partner designation underscores our continued commitment to creating business value and enabling client success," said Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development at NIX.
This latest achievement further solidifies NIX's position as a trusted partner for businesses looking to leverage the power of AWS to drive their digital transformation journeys.
About the AWS Partner Network
The AWS Partner Network (APN) is a global community of partners that leverages programs, expertise, and resources to build, market, and sell customer offerings. This diverse network features 100,000 partners from more than 150 countries.
About NIX
NIX is a global software engineering company with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we’ve empowered our clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. We’ve already successfully delivered 3,000+ projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, blockchain, and more.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.