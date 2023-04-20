Breast Biopsy Market Continues to Surge: Revenue Forecasted to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing prevalence of breast cancer is a major factor driving revenue growth of the breast biopsy market

Breast Biopsy Market Size – USD 2.96 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – Increasing research and development on developing novel biopsy devices.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent analysis conducted by Emergen Research, the worldwide breast biopsy market attained a size of USD 2.96 Billion in 2022 and is projected to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

Growing developments in molecular imaging-related technologies is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. One of the main factors driving market revenue growth is the expansion of research & development into the creation of breast biopsy platforms to treat chronic breast illnesses. The development of novel technologies is made possible by the rising research activities carried out by numerous institutions around the world. These technologies effectiveness makes it easier for them to enter the market. The market revenue growth is significantly influenced by the rising incidence of breast cancer.

Breast tissue is sampled for additional examination under a microscope during a medical procedure known as a breast biopsy. It is often carried out following the discovery of a lump or other abnormalities during a breast imaging examination like a mammography, ultrasound, or MRI. Breast biopsies are performed to ascertain the tissue's malignant or non-cancerous status and to assist in making treatment options in the future.

Breast biopsy techniques come in a variety of forms, such as needle biopsy, core biopsy, and surgical biopsy. The most typical sort of biopsy is a needle biopsy, which involves taking a sample of tissue from the suspicious location using a small needle. A bigger needle is used to remove a small core of tissue during a core biopsy, which is comparable. A larger tissue sample is removed through surgery or a tiny incision during a surgical biopsy, which is a more intrusive process. The size and location of the anomaly, as well as other specific characteristics, influence the type of biopsy that is selected.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The mammography segment is expected to register the highest revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The ability of mammography to identify early breast cancer in asymptomatic people is a critical element in driving this segment's high demand. The success of a cancer diagnosis is greatly influenced by the early discovery of the disease.

Vacuum assisted biopsy segment is expected to account for a significantly large revenue share over the forecast period. One of the main factors driving revenue growth of the segment is the rising adoption of minimally invasive treatments for mammary conditions. It is frequently used as a low-risk, non-invasive biopsy technique. The vacuum-assisted core biopsy can successfully replace surgical biopsies.

The market in North America is expected to register a significantly fast revenue growth rate during the forecast period. The region's economic growth is significantly influenced by rising financing for biomedical research, notably molecular imaging, from governmental and non-governmental groups. An important factor driving market revenue growth in this region is the rising number of market participants investing in mammary imaging-based biopsy equipment. For instance, some of the market participants in the United States who are engaged in breast biopsy and imaging include Hologic Inc., Danaher Corporation, and Thermo Fischer Scientific. The number of molecular imaging-based biomedical and biotechnological products is expected to increase rapidly due to the growing number of startups in this region, which is expected to drive market revenue during the forecast period.

This market study covers and analyzes the potential of the global Breast Biopsy industry, providing geometric information about market dynamics, growth factors, major challenges, PEST analysis and market entry strategy analysis, opportunities and forecasts. One of the major highpoints of the report is to provide companies in the industry with a strategic analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on Breast Biopsy market.

The report covers the following companies-

Devicor Medical Products, Inc., ARGON MEDICAL., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health., Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, FUJIFILM Corporation, INRAD Inc., Medtronic, Hologic, Inc.

This report aims to provide:

A qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends, dynamics, and estimations from 2023 to 2032.

The analysis tools such as SWOT analysis, and Porter’s five force analysis are utilized which explain the potency of the buyers and suppliers to make profit-oriented decisions and strengthen their business.

The in-depth analysis of the market segmentation helps to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In the end, this Breast Biopsy report helps to save you time and money by delivering unbiased information under one roof.

Emergen Research has segmented the global breast biopsy market on the basis of type, product, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Mammography

MRI

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

Vacuum Assisted Biopsy

Core Needle Biopsy

Others

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What are the different types of breast biopsy procedures available in the market?

2. How does the image-guided technology used in breast biopsies differ from traditional biopsy methods?

3. What are the key factors driving the growth of the breast biopsy market globally?

4. What are the challenges faced by the breast biopsy market in terms of patient acceptance and reimbursement policies?

5. How is the breast biopsy market segmented based on product type, and which type is expected to witness the highest growth?

6. What are the emerging trends and innovations in the breast biopsy market that are shaping the future of the industry?

