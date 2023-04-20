Unlocking the Potential of Pharmacy Automation: A Steady Rise in Market Revenue Expected

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing adoption of robots in pharmaceutical industries is a major factor driving pharmacy automation market revenue growth

Pharmacy Automation Market Size – USD 5.41 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.3%, Market Trends Technological advancements in pharmacy and medical sectors” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The “Global Pharmacy Automation Market Emerging Growth Share Growth Insights Industry Analysis Trends and Forecasts Report 2028” Report Has Been Added To Emergen Research Offering.

The global pharmacy automation market size was USD 5.41 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for reducing errors in medication technological advancement in pharmacy and medical sectors increasing adoption of robots in pharmaceutical industries and government initiatives for vaccine and drug dispensing are key factors driving t market growth revenue.

People now rely more on automation and robotics. Robots can fulfil requirement to uphold strict hygiene standards can do so without committing any mistakes and can shield workers from hazardous environmental tasks. For instance, on March 30 2022 Walgreens Boots Alliance opened robot-automated micro-fulfilment centers across the U.S. to fill customers prescriptions as the roles of stores and pharmacists change.

Pharmacy automation is the process of streamlining and automating various processes in a pharmacy environment using technology and machinery. This can involve doing things like filling prescriptions managing inventory distributing medications and corresponding with medical professionals. Pharmacy automation can help businesses run more smoothly make fewer mistakes and improve patient safety. Robotic dispensing systems automated pharmaceutical packaging and labelling and electronic health records are a few examples of pharmacy automation. As pharmacies look to enhance their operations and give their customers greater service pharmacy automation has grown in popularity in recent years.

Global Pharmacy Automation Market Dynamics

The requirement for effective and error-free medicine distribution rising acceptance of automation in healthcare and mounting pressure to lower healthcare costs are some of the reasons driving the worldwide pharmacy automation market. Additionally, the market is expanding as a result of the ageing population and the rise in chronic disorders which necessitate more frequent and intricate prescription regimens.

Contrarily significant barriers to the expansion of the pharmacy automation market include high initial setup costs worries about data security and privacy and a shortage of qualified staff to operate and maintain the systems.

Competitive Landscape

With numerous competitors operating globally the pharmacy automation industry is fairly fragmented globally. Players in the pharmacy automation industry primarily offer solutions for connected devices and hardware.

BD.

Oracle

Parata Systems LLC.

ScriptPro LLC

PVA.

KUKA AG

Talyst LLC.

RxSafe LLC.

ARxIUM

Noritsu Pharmacy Automation.

Some Significant Report Highlights

The automated medication dispensing systems segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This is due to increasing efficiency of perioperative staff by placing automated dispensing cabinets within easy reach of patients owing to availability of medication storage at Point of Care (PoC). Automated dispensing machines, which offer computer-controlled medication storage, dispensing, and tracking, have been suggested as a potential method to increase effectiveness and patient care and nowadays they are commonly used in many hospitals.

The fully-automatic segment registered for significantly fast revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Businesses in these industry sectors can manage operations both on-site and inside offices more efficiently with the help of fully automated solutions. Full-Automatic unit dose packing systems are robotic devices that are pneumatically or electrically impelled and can deblister and pack various pharmaceuticals, including tablets, capsules, vials, and Intravenous (IV) bags. These systems can help to improve accuracy, increase workflow of devices, and decrease labor cost, thereby driving revenue growth of this segment.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 owing to presence of leading pharma companies and their product launching. For instance, on 17 August 2021, iA, a provider of software-enabled pharmacy automation and fulfillment solutions, announced the launch of three new solutions that will increase to improve e relationship between pharmacist and patient by assisting pharmacies in rising fulfillment efficiency and managing inventory. The company also launched SmartPod, which is iA’s next-generation robot that delivers innovative scale in a central fill pharmacy environment, enabling pharmacy providers to provide more patient choice.

Emergen Research has segmented the global pharmacy automation market based on product, mode of automation, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Automated Medication Dispensing Systems

Automated Packaging and labeling system

Automated compounding devices

Others

Mode of Automation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Fully-automatic

Semi-automatic

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

Regional Analysis for Pharmacy Automation Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The objective of the study is to define the Pharmacy Automation market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values for the next five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualified qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors that will define the future growth of the Pharmacy Automation market.

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Pharmacy Automation market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

