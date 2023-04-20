Dental Turbine Market Size Hit USD 2.04 Billion at a CAGR of 4.1% in 2032

Reports And Data

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dental Turbine Market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years, primarily due to the increasing prevalence of dental diseases, rising geriatric population, and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry. The rise in the number of dental clinics and advancements in dental technology are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Dental turbine is a type of dental handpiece that is used for high-speed drilling and cutting of teeth. It is a critical component of modern dentistry, providing dentists with the necessary tools to perform procedures such as cavity preparation, crown and bridge work, and other restorative dental procedures. The dental turbine market comprises various types of turbines, including air-driven turbines, electric turbines, and hybrid turbines.

The dental turbine market has seen several trends in recent years, including:

1. Technological advancements: There have been significant advancements in dental turbine technology, with companies introducing turbines that are quieter, more efficient, and have better ergonomic designs. These advancements are aimed at enhancing patient comfort and improving the overall dental experience.

2. Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry: With the increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry procedures, such as teeth whitening, veneers, and orthodontic treatments, there has been a corresponding increase in demand for high-speed dental turbines that enable dentists to perform these procedures quickly and accurately.

3. Increasing adoption of dental turbines in developing economies: The dental turbine market is growing rapidly in developing countries, where there is an increasing focus on improving access to dental care. Governments and private players are investing in dental infrastructure, leading to an increase in demand for dental turbines.

4. Growing prevalence of dental diseases: The prevalence of dental diseases, such as dental caries and periodontal disease, is increasing globally, driving demand for dental turbines. Dental turbines are commonly used in the treatment of these conditions, and as the number of patients requiring dental care continues to rise, the demand for dental turbines is likely to grow.

5. Increasing focus on infection control: With the COVID-19 pandemic highlighting the importance of infection control in dental practices, there is an increasing focus on developing dental turbines with improved infection control features. Manufacturers are developing turbines with features such as sterilizable turbine heads and antimicrobial coatings to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global dental turbine market include KaVo Dental GmbH, Bien-Air Dental SA, NSK Ltd., Dentalez Group, Sirona Dental Systems GmbH, DentalEZ Group, Castellini S.p.A., Midwest Dental Equipment & Supply, StarDental Inc., A-dec Inc., and W&H Dentalwerk Bürmoos GmbH.

