PCB Design Software Market Size, Industry Trends, Business Opportunities, Key Players Analysis and Forecast 2028

Increasing need to reduce design time and increasing need for visualization for efficient PCB design are driving the market revenue growth.

PCB Design Software Market Size – USD 1.15 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – Rise in demand for PCB design software in the semiconductor industry” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global PCB design software market size reached USD 1.15 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.9%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the key reasons propelling the market revenue growth include the growing need to save design time and the requirement for more sophisticated digital technologies for more accurate PCB visualisation and production. The rising demand for PCB design software for the manufacturing of components and PCBs for use in the semiconductor and industrial automation sectors and industries is another element promoting revenue development.

Since PCB design software makes it possible to produce circuit boards more effectively, it has been used in the semiconductor sector. Software reduces the possibility of mistakes leading to PCB failure, flaws, etc. Electronic Design Automation (EDA) software is used by designers to communicate while working, retrieve outdated PCB and component designs from libraries, and use the software to validate circuit schematic designs. To create designs and analyse semiconductor devices, EDA uses a flow. The software is frequently used by businesses that develop products.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Because on-premise PCB design software offers a higher level of security, end users are increasingly deploying it, on-premise segment revenue is anticipated to grow at a noticeably rapid CAGR throughout the projection period.

Over the projection period, the PCB layout segment is anticipated to experience very strong revenue growth. The primary function of a PCB layout is to implement intelligent manual routing of high-speed and differential signals in a PCB design, which is anticipated to sustain constant demand for PCB design software that specialises in layout design.

Due to the rising demand for PCB design software across numerous industries, including education, industrial automation, and healthcare in the region's nations, North America is anticipated to account for a comparatively greater revenue share than other regional markets throughout the forecast period.

Competitive Outlook:

The global PCB Design Software market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global PCB Design Software market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Some of major companies included in the company profile section of the global market report includes Autodesk Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., ANSYS Inc., Altium Limited, National Instruments Corporation, Synopsys Inc., Zuken. Inc, Novarm Limited (DipTrace), Mentor Graphics Inc., and WestDev Ltd.

Emergen Research has segmented the global PCB design software market on the basis of type, deployment, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Schematic Capture

PCB Layout

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premise

On-cloud

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Education & Research

Industrial Automation & Control

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defense

Semiconductors

Telecommunications

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

Additionally, the report covers the analysis of the key players in the industry with a special focus on their global position, financial status, and their recent developments. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT analysis have been covered by the report to provide relevant data on the competitive landscape.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Valuable Market Insights:

The report highlights the latest trends observed in the consumption pattern of each regional segment.

Extensive market segmentation included in the report helps better understand the revenue and estimated growth of the individual regions.

The report throws light on the historical and current market scenarios and provides a concise year-on-year growth rate of the global PCB Design Software market.

The report further entails the current market trends, technological advancements, revenue growth, and other aspects affecting market growth.

Highlights of the TOC:

1. Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key PCB Design Software market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

2. Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global PCB Design Software market size

2.2 Latest PCB Design Software market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global PCB Design Software market key players

3.2 Global PCB Design Software size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the PCB Design Software market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

