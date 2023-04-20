Mark Charles Law, APC Fights for Victims of Workplace Pregnancy Discrimination in Pasadena, CA

Pregnant women are entitled, by law, to take a leave of absence from work, without worrying about losing their job.

Under California’s Pregnancy Disability Leave Law (Government Code §12945(a)) and California’s Fair Employment Act, it is illegal for an employer to discriminate against an employee on protected characteristics, including on the basis of sex.

It is why experienced and respected Mark Charles Law, APC fights for victims of workplace pregnancy discrimination in Pasadena, Arcadia, Alhambra, and the San Gabriel Valley.

“California has laws that protect employees who are pregnant or post-pregnancy that protect employees who are affected by pregnancy and provide rights to employees to ensure that employers cannot take advantage of them,” explains Founding Lawyer, Mark Charles.

There are different types of pregnancy, generally three types of maternity leave in California. Pregnancy Disability Leave, Family Leave, and Reasonable Accommodation Leave.

The California Pregnancy Disability Leave Law, a key part of the Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA), requires employers to accommodate pregnant employees in various ways, including allowing the pregnant employee to take a leave. Under California law, a pregnant employee is entitled to take a leave of up to four months if it relates to the pregnancy. [Gov.C. § 12945(a); 2 CCR § 11042(a)]

“After all, pregnancy discrimination is a form of sex discrimination, and it is wrong!” he emphasizes.

The California’s pregnancy laws lay it out in precise detail. The leave can be in the form of taking four months off to deliver the baby. It can also happen when the pregnant employee needs time off to go to doctor’s appointments. It can also happen when a pregnant employee suffers from morning sickness and is unable to work. It can even happen after the delivery of the baby and the pregnant employee suffers from post-partum depression. It is worth noting that the pregnancy leave doesn’t have to be taken all at once. The leave can be taken intermittently (not all in a consecutive four-month period).

“Maternity leave is taking time off from a job for doctor’s appointments, morning sickness, the birth of the child, and bonding time with the baby. These employees are entitled to take a leave of absence from their work, during and after their pregnancy, without having to worry about losing their job.”

It is just one important reason why Mark Charles Law, APC has such a solid reputation, and a 25 year track record, for not only aggressively upholding California and Federal employee rights to protect pregnant women from unlawful employment discrimination---but for winning!

