Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Market Size to Reach USD 37.82 Billion at a CAGR of 28% in 2032

Reports And Data

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Market Size – USD 4.1 Billion in 2022, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 28%

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) Market that are expected to shape the industry in the coming years.

These include:

1. Shift towards outpatient surgeries: ASCs offer the advantage of performing surgeries on an outpatient basis, which is more cost-effective and convenient for patients. As a result, there is a growing shift towards outpatient surgeries, which is driving the growth of the ASCs market.

2. Increasing focus on patient safety and quality of care: Patient safety and quality of care are major concerns for ASCs. To address this, ASCs are implementing measures such as infection prevention protocols, safety checklists, and quality improvement initiatives to ensure high-quality care and reduce the risk of adverse events.

3. Growth of minimally invasive surgeries: The increasing availability of advanced medical technologies and techniques is driving the growth of minimally invasive surgeries, which can be performed in ASCs. These procedures offer several advantages, including shorter recovery times, reduced pain, and lower healthcare costs.

4. Consolidation of the ASC market: The ASC market is becoming increasingly consolidated, with larger providers acquiring smaller facilities and forming networks. This trend is expected to continue as providers seek to expand their geographical reach, increase their bargaining power with payers, and achieve economies of scale.

5. Emphasis on value-based care: There is a growing emphasis on value-based care in the healthcare industry, which focuses on achieving better patient outcomes at lower costs. ASCs are well-positioned to deliver value-based care by providing high-quality, cost-effective surgical services on an outpatient basis.

Overall, these trends are expected to drive the growth of the Ambulatory Surgery Centers market in the coming years, as providers continue to innovate and adapt to changing patient needs and market dynamics.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) market include AmSurg Corp., Envision Healthcare Corporation, Surgery Partners, Inc., HCA Healthcare, Inc., Tenet Healthcare Corporation, OptumCare, United Surgical Partners International, NueHealth Holdings, LLC, Regent Surgical Health, and Surgical Care Affiliates.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) market on the basis of Surgery Type Outlook, Ownership Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Surgery Type Outlook

• Orthopedic

• Gastrointestinal

• Ophthalmic

• Cardiovascular

• Pain Management

• Others

Ownership Outlook

• Physician-owned

• Hospital-owned

• Corporate-owned

Regional Outlook

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o U.K.

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Sweden

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o South Korea

o Rest of APAC

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of LATAM

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Israel

o Rest of MEA

