Streamlining Medication Management: The Growing Market for Pharmacy Automation Systems

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pharmacy automation systems are machines and software used to help pharmacists manage medication dispensing, inventory management, and patient information. The pharmacy automation systems market refers to the business of designing, manufacturing, and selling these systems to pharmacies and healthcare organizations.

The demand for pharmacy automation systems has been increasing due to the growing need for accuracy, efficiency, and safety in medication management. These systems can help reduce medication errors, streamline workflow, and save time for pharmacists. They can also improve patient outcomes by ensuring that patients receive the correct medications and dosages.

The pharmacy automation systems market includes various types of systems, such as automated dispensing systems, packaging and labeling systems, medication carts, and robotic systems. These systems can be customized to meet the specific needs of different pharmacies and healthcare facilities.

Overall, the pharmacy automation systems market is an important industry that plays a crucial role in improving medication management and patient care.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ฒ ๐€๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐’๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ž๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ $๐Ÿ“.๐ŸŽ๐ŸŽ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐ฃ๐ž๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ซ๐ž๐š๐œ๐ก $๐Ÿ๐Ÿ.๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐›๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ, ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ–.๐Ÿ‘% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐จ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ.

๐‚๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐-๐Ÿ๐Ÿ— ๐ฌ๐œ๐ž๐ง๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ:

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the growth of the global pharmacy automation system market, owing to significant surge in the number of coronavirus cases across the globe. Thus, surge in patients around the world had a remarkable impact on the market, creating a rapid demand for medications across the globe.

In addition, the demand for automation systems grew exponentially due to the shortages of staff.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ฒ ๐š๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐›๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐จ ๐ฏ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐ฎ๐ฌ ๐œ๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ฌ ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐๐ข๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ. ๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐œ๐จ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ:

Product Type: Pharmacy automation systems include various types of products such as automated dispensing systems, packaging and labeling systems, medication carts, and robotic systems.

End User: The market can be segmented based on the end-user, such as retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, long-term care facilities, and others.

Application: The market can also be segmented based on application, such as medication dispensing and packaging, inventory management, drug compounding, and others.

Geography: The market can also be segmented based on geography, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Type of Software: The market can also be segmented based on the type of software, such as barcode scanning, medication inventory management, electronic health records (EHR), and others.

These segments help businesses to identify their target market, design customized products and services, and implement effective marketing strategies.

๐“๐ก๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ฌ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐Ÿ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ญ๐ก๐š๐ญ ๐œ๐š๐ง ๐ข๐ฆ๐ฉ๐š๐œ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ฒ ๐š๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐ฌ๐จ๐ฆ๐ž ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ฐ๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ก ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž:

Increasing Demand for Patient Safety: The increasing demand for patient safety is a major factor driving the growth of the pharmacy automation systems market. The use of these systems helps to reduce medication errors, improve dispensing accuracy, and enhance patient safety.

Growing Need for Efficiency and Cost Savings: Pharmacy automation systems help pharmacies to increase efficiency, reduce the time and effort required for manual tasks, and minimize waste. This can lead to cost savings, which is a significant factor driving the adoption of these systems.

Advancements in Technology: Advancements in technology, such as the development of robotics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, are driving the growth of the pharmacy automation systems market. These technologies are improving the accuracy, speed, and efficiency of medication dispensing and inventory management.

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure: The increasing healthcare expenditure, coupled with the growing aging population, is driving the demand for pharmacy automation systems. These systems help healthcare facilities to manage their medication inventory more efficiently, reduce waste, and improve patient outcomes.

Stringent Government Regulations: Stringent government regulations and increasing pressure to comply with safety standards are also driving the adoption of pharmacy automation systems. These systems can help pharmacies to comply with regulations and reduce the risk of medication errors.

Overall, these factors are driving the growth of the pharmacy automation systems market and are expected to continue to do so in the future.

Based on end-user, the hospital pharmacy segment held the majority share in 2020, accounting to more than half of the global market. The retail pharmacy segment, on the other hand is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America held the lionโ€™s share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

๐‡๐ž๐ซ๐ž ๐š๐ซ๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฉ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ฆ๐š๐œ๐ฒ ๐š๐ฎ๐ญ๐จ๐ฆ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ฌ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ, ๐›๐š๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž๐ข๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฌ๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐ฉ๐ซ๐จ๐๐ฎ๐œ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ, ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐ง๐œ๐ž:

McKesson Corporation

Omnicell, Inc.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Baxter International, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

Swisslog Holding AG

Capsa Healthcare

ScriptPro LLC

Talyst, LLC

