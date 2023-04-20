Elevating Air Traffic Control : The Remote Towers Market Takes Flight

Remote Towers

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global remote towers market size was estimated at $318.7 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.03 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Remote Towers Market by Application (Communication, Information and Control, Flight Data Handling, Surveillance, Visualization), by End User (Military Airport, Commercial Airport), by Operation Type (Single, Multiple, Contingency), by Offerings (Hardware, Software and solutions, Services): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8128

Aggressive initiatives by federal organizations, such as Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and EUROCONTROL are coming up with the standardize protocol to support global growth. As of June 2022, FAA 45,000 flights were handled by FAA per day, with 520 airport traffic control towers, 147 terminal radar approach control facilities, and more than 14,000 air traffic controllers. With the growing air traffic control operations, the demand for efficient air traffic management system is increasing, which is anticipated to be achieved by integration of cutting edge technologies, such as remote towers. Several major airports from developed and developing nations such as the U.S., China, Canada, UK, Germany, and India among others have already started investing in these technologies, which is expected fuel the growth of the remote towers market.

The remote tower market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, operation type, offering, and region. By application, it is divided into communication, information & control, flight data handling, surveillance, and visualization. By end user, it is divided into military airport and commercial airport. By operation type, it is divided into single, multiple, and contingency. By offering, it is segmented into hardware, software & solutions, and services. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/remote-towers-market/purchase-options

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘 –

By application, the communication segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By end user, the commercial airport segment is projected to lead the global remote tower market during the forecast period.

By operation type, the contingency segment is projected to lead the global remote tower market during the forecast period.

By offering, the services segment is projected to lead the global remote tower market during the forecast period.

Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The key players that operate in this remote towers market are 𝐀𝐃𝐀𝐂𝐄𝐋, 𝐁𝐞𝐜𝐤𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐯𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐃𝐅𝐒 𝐃𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐥𝐮𝐠𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐮𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇, 𝐄𝐈𝐙𝐎 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐬, 𝐊𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐬𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐧, 𝐋𝟑𝐇𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐋𝐞𝐢𝐝𝐨𝐬, 𝐋𝐞𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐨 𝐒.𝐏.𝐀, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐆𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐑𝐚𝐲𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐑𝐄𝐓𝐈𝐀 𝐀𝐒, 𝐑𝐎𝐇𝐃𝐄 & 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐙, 𝐒𝐀𝐀𝐁 𝐀𝐁, 𝐒𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 – https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8128