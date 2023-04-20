At a CAGR of 3.9% Orthopedics Devices Market Size is expected to reach USD 65.29 Billion by 2027-Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing incidence of injury, recreation, and adventure-related accidents are likely to burgeon business opportunities for orthopedics devices.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global orthopedics devices Market is expected to reach USD 65.29 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The demand for orthopedics devices is propelled by factors such as the rising occurrence of osteoporosis, musculoskeletal conditions, technological advancements, growing prevalence of sports accidents, increasing geriatric population, and increased obesity prevalence.

A rise in the population of elderly people is a major factor driving the growth of the market, owing to the growing occurrence of hip fractures in the elderly. Adults aged more than 65 years are assumed to be hospitalized each year for hip fractures, as published by the United Health Foundation.Approximately 30 percent of seniors are dropping last year, resulting in a rise in the number of orthopedic accidents, which increases the demand for orthopedic equipment at a substantial pace.

The demand for orthopedics devices is propelled by factors such as the rising occurrence of osteoporosis, musculoskeletal conditions, technological advancements, growing prevalence of sports accidents, increasing geriatric population, and increased obesity prevalence. Orthopedic devices are equipped for the treatment of musculoskeletal conditions by removing the hip, knee, spine, cranio-maxillofacial (CMF) bone.The demand in the North America region is marked by a rise in the incidence of orthopedic surgery, combined with sufficient orthopedic patient reimbursement policies.

The demand in the North America region is marked by a rise in the incidence of orthopedic surgery, combined with sufficient orthopedic patient reimbursement policies.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the orthopaedic device market is bolstered by increased demand from both the public and private sectors. In addition, the market is expanding rapidly as word spreads about the efficacy and accessibility of today's orthopaedic equipment.

Joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licencing agreements, brand promotions, and new product launches are highlighted. The research also details the company's history, future goals, current product offerings, manufacturing and production capabilities, global market share, financial health, and client base.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Based on the product, accessories accounted for a revenue of USD 19.88 billion in 2019 and believed to rise with a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period due to reduced prices of older models are expected because of the rapid speed of innovation and improvements to generate market opportunities.

The arthroscopic devices are expected to grow with a CAGR of 4.7% in the forecasted period due to increased sports-related soft tissue injuries and the growing launch of new products.

The knee application held the largest market share of the Orthopedics Devices Market. The knee application of the North America region is the major shareholder of the market and held around 32.2% of the market in the year 2019, owing to the growing amount of knee surgery, coupled with the strong demand for technologies that facilitate rapid remedy.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. Factors such as a vast pool of patients and the region’s growing healthcare spending balance business growth in the Asia Pacific. Besides, the rising buying power of the masses in the developing economies, namely India and China, offers a huge opportunity to develop the market.

The orthopedic devices market is a rapidly growing industry driven by factors such as an aging population, increasing prevalence of orthopedic disorders, and advancements in technology.

The market is characterized by a wide range of devices such as joint reconstruction, spinal devices, trauma fixation devices, and orthobiologics.

Joint reconstruction devices, including knee and hip implants, account for the largest share of the market due to the high demand for joint replacement surgeries.

Trauma fixation devices, such as screws, plates, and wires, are used to treat fractures and represent a significant segment of the orthopedic devices market.

The report also discusses the key players involved in the market such as

CONMED Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Zimmer-Biomet Holdings Inc., Smith & Nephew PLC, Aesculap Implant Systems LLC, Stryker Corporation, Donjoy Inc., DePuy Synthes, NuVasive Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

The research also includes analyses of the upstream raw materials, downstream purchasers, and the entire value chain. Global patterns, legislative frameworks, and macro- and microeconomic issues are the study’s main areas of attention. The sector and sub-segments anticipated to control the market over the anticipated period are also extensively analyzed in the report. Regarding the analysis of market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other sectors, the report provides a forecast assessment of the market.

key question for Orthopedics Devices market analysis

What is the current and projected size and growth rate of the orthopedics devices market?

What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the orthopedics devices market?

What are the key applications of orthopedics devices in terms of surgical, non-surgical and implantable devices?

What are the different types of orthopedics devices available in the market and how do they compare in terms of quality, efficacy, and cost-effectiveness?

What are the major trends in the orthopedics devices market in terms of technology, product development, and distribution channels?

Who are the key players in the orthopedics devices market and what are their market shares, competitive strategies, and product portfolios?

Orthopedics Devices Market Segmentation:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Surgical Devices

Accessories

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Joint Reconstruction Devices

Spinal Devices

Trauma Devices

Arthroscopy Devices

Dental Implants

Orthobiologics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hip

Knee

Spine

Cranio-Maxillofacial (CMF)

Dental

Sports Medical, Extremities, and Trauma (SET)

The report focuses on current and future market growth, technological advancements, volume, raw materials, and profiles of the key companies involved in the market. The report provides valuable insights to the stakeholders, investors, product managers, marketing executives, and other industry professionals.

The competitive analysis also includes regional analysis of major geographical regions. The report covers regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report also offers a country wise analysis to impart better understanding of the global Orthopedics Devices market with regards to market share, market size, production and consumption ratio, product launches and R&D activities, investment opportunities, and presence of key players in the region.

Regional Analysis of the Orthopedics Devices Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

