Worldwide Crop Monitoring Market Size To Reach USD 5.99 Billion by 2027 | Emergen Research

Crop Monitoring Market Trends – Increasing adoption of agricultural drones for field inspection

Crop Monitoring Market Size – USD 2.04 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Emergen Research on "Crop Monitoring Market" with 150+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that leads the market growth.

The global crop monitoring market would be worth USD 5.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the measures taken by governments of several countries to meet the rising demand for food. Rising adoption of the global navigation satellite system, which helps farmers to perform real-time crop vegetation index monitoring, is contributing to growth of the market for crop monitoring. Increasing preferences by farmers to enhance agricultural productivity is likely to boost the demand for crop monitoring solutions in the near future. Rising labor wages led by the declining agricultural workforce in developed economies has resulted in the shift of preference toward automation operations achieved through usage of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) in the agriculture sector.

Crop Monitoring Market By Technology (Variable Rate Technology, Sensing & Imagery, Automation & Robotics), By Offering (Software, Hardware, Services), By Application (Soil Monitoring, Crop Scouting & Monitoring), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Key Players Included in this report are:

Yara International, Topcon Corporation, The Climate Corporation (a subsidiary of Bayer), Precision Hawk, Trimble, Deere & Company, Raven Industries, AGCO Corporation, AgJunction, Lindsay Corporation

Key Highlights of Report

In April 2019, YARA International, a global leader in crop nutrition, and IBM announced to have concluded an agreement to build a leading farming digital platform of the world, which would provide holistic digital services and instant agronomic advices.

The sensing & imagery segment held the largest market share of 49.3% in 2019. Farmers are using crop and soil sensors, farm mapping, and aerial drones in order to increase crop yield and enhance crop quality, which is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period.

The hardware segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast period. The rising need to obtain real-time data on fields and crops to evaluate and analyze the data for growth in farming operations has increased the utilization of sensing and monitoring devices, which has driven the segment.

Market Segmentation Analysis

Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Crop Monitoring Market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.

Technology Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Variable Rate Technology

Sensing & Imagery

Automation & Robotics

Offering Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Software

Hardware

Services

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Crop Monitoring Market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.

Regional Outlook

We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Crop Monitoring Market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.

Key Reasons to Purchase Crop Monitoring Market Report

The reader will be in a position to comprehend and react to marketing strategies like using strengths and conducting a SWOT analysis.

The research looks into the dynamics of the target market and how the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has affected it.

