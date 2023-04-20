Nutritional Analysis Market To Witness Astonishing Growth By 2031 | ALS Limited, Bureau Veritas SA, Compu-Food Analysis

The laboratory testing segment accounted for the majority of the total nutritional analysis market.

The emergence of strict guidelines regarding food quality in developed countries and the surge in demand for packaged and processed food drive the growth of the global nutritional analysis market.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Nutritional Analysis Market by Analysis Type (Laboratory Testing and Nutritional Database Testing), Product Type (Bakery & Confectionery, Snacks, Dairy, Meat Products, and Others), and Nutrient (Macronutrients and Micronutrients): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2031". According to the report, the global Nutritional analysis industry generated $4.9 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $8.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The emergence of strict guidelines regarding food quality in developed countries and the surge in demand for packaged and processed food drive the growth of the global nutritional analysis market. On the other hand, many manufacturers happen to provide inaccurate information about the formulation of their ingredients in products or manipulate test results which restrains the market growth to some extent.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐝:

The players operating in the market have adopted various developmental strategies to increase their nutritional analysis market share, gain profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players operating in the market analysis include- ALS Limited, Bureau Veritas SA, Compu-Food Analysis, Eurofins Scientific, Food Lab, Inc., Intertek Group PLC, Lifeasible, MENUSANO, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Opal Research And Analytical Services, Pat-Chem Laboratories LLC, SGS SA, Test Needs Australia, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and TÜV SÜD.

Human survival requires food and beverages. Because food and beverages are so important in people's lives, most food security and quality regulations around the world prioritize regulatory compliance in terms of food and beverage quality. All countries in the European region have very strict guidelines regarding the quality of the ingredients used in the food as well as the nutritional composition of the food to ensure that consumers in the region get the best quality food products in the region.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤

The nutritional analysis market is segmented on the basis of analysis type, product type, nutrient, and region. By analysis type, the market is classified into laboratory testing and nutritional database testing. According to product type, the market is classified into bakery & confectionery, snacks, dairy, meat products, and others. By nutrient, the market is divided into macronutrients and micronutrients. By region, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

By analysis type, the laboratory testing nutritional analysis segment dominated the market in 2021 and the nutritional database dependent nutritional analysis segment is expected to have the highest growth during the forecast period.

By product type, nutritional analysis of bakery and confectionery held the highest market share in 2021 and is expected to retain its dominance in the future.

By nutrients, the micronutrients segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

Laboratory testing method of nutritional analysis accounted for the majority market share of the nutritional analysis market size, while the nutritional database method of nutritional analysis is predicted to have a steady growth with a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period due to a rise in demand for cost-effective methods of nutritional analysis. Nutritional analysis for bakery and confectionery products occupied the largest market share in 2021 owing to the massive popularity of this category of food products.

