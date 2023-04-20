Azure Cost Management Tool: Getting the full picture don't just look at Azure costs

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Microsoft Azure is one of the leading cloud platforms in the world, and it provides a range of services and tools to help organizations manage their cloud infrastructure. One such tool is the Azure Cost Management Tool, which helps organizations track and manage their Azure spending. However, looking at only Azure costs doesn't give a full picture of an organization's overall cloud spending, and this can lead to unexpected costs and budget overruns.
Azure Cost Management Tool is a powerful tool that allows organizations to track and optimize Azure spending. It provides detailed insights into Azure usage, cost trends, and cost breakdowns by service and resource. This information can help organizations identify areas where they can optimize their Azure spending and reduce costs.
However, while the Azure Cost Management Tool is an excellent tool for managing Azure costs, it doesn't provide a complete picture of an organization's overall cloud spending. This is because many organizations use multiple cloud platforms, such as AWS, in addition to Azure. Additionally, organizations often use other cloud-based services, such as Software as a Service (SaaS) applications, which are not hosted on any specific cloud platform.
Looking at only Azure costs can lead organizations to underestimate their overall cloud spending, which can result in unexpected costs and budget overruns. To avoid this, organizations need to look beyond Azure and consider their overall cloud spending. They need to take into account all the cloud platforms and services they use, and they need to develop a comprehensive cloud spending strategy.
To help organizations manage their overall cloud spending, Microsoft provides a range of tools and services, including the Azure Cost Management Tool, the Cloudyn tool, and the Azure Advisor. These tools provide organizations with insights into their overall cloud spending, including costs and usage trends across multiple cloud platforms and services. They also provide recommendations on how organizations can optimize their cloud spending and reduce costs.
In conclusion, while the Azure Cost Management Tool is an excellent tool for managing Azure costs, it doesn't provide a complete picture of an organization's overall cloud spending. To avoid unexpected costs and budget overruns, organizations need to look beyond Azure and consider their overall cloud spending. By using a range of tools and services, including the Azure Cost Management Tool, organizations can gain insights into their overall cloud spending and develop a comprehensive cloud spending strategy.
IG CloudOps offer a cloud management tool (Including cost management functions) that is plug and play with AWS and Azure. To find out more visit our website.
