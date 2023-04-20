Physicians’ Primary Care Is a Premier Multi-Specialty Group

CAPE CORAL, FLORIDA, USA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Physicians’ Primary Care is pleased to announce that they are a premier primary care group caring for patients throughout southwest Florida. The medical practice provides exceptional care to keep patients as healthy as possible.
Physicians’ Primary Care is a physician-owned and operated medical practice dedicated to helping patients feel their best. Their providers handle three medical specialties: pediatrics, family practice, and internal medicine. They also provide a full-service laboratory, radiology center and physical therapy. They are committed to providing patients with exceptional care to manage various health conditions and oversee routine medical care to keep patients as healthy as possible. With convenient locations throughout Lee County, patients can find medical care close to home.
Physicians’ Primary Care works with patients of all ages to diagnose and treat medical concerns as quickly and efficiently as possible. Their team is available for routine annual and wellness exams to diagnosis and treatment for various medical conditions. They take a patient-centric approach to ensure patients get the care and support needed. Telehealth appointments are also available to assist patients who may struggle to leave their homes or want a more convenient way to see a doctor for minor issues.
Anyone interested in learning about the premier primary care group can find out more by visiting the Physicians’ Primary Care website or calling +1 (239) 574-1988.
About Physicians’ Primary Care: Physicians’ Primary Care is a physician-owned and operated medical clinic that takes a patient-centric approach. They offer treatment in various specialties, including pediatrics, family practice, and internal medicine. Patients can choose from several locations for their convenience. Telehealth appointments are available to ensure every patient receives the same exceptional care. They aim to provide outstanding care that gives patients the best quality of life while overcoming their health challenges. The medical clinic offers a convenient online portal to make it easy to access medical records and billing.
Company: Physicians’ Primary Care
Address: 1304 SE 8th Terrace
City: Cape Coral
State: FL
Zip code: 33990
Telephone number: +1 (239) 574-1988
Fax number: +1 (239) 574-7765
