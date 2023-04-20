Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Diagnostics Market Size to Reach US$ 135.94 Billion 2023-2028

There were 2,236 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 422,573 in the last 365 days.
Global sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics market size reach US$ 135.94 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% during 2023-2028.
NY 11249, BROOKLYN, USA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics market share. The global sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics market size reached US$ 98.71 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 135.94 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% during 2023-2028.
Market Overview:
Sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics refers to the various tests, examinations, and swab cultures conducted to identify and confirm the presence of STDs. It consists of conducting fluid, urine, and blood tests to detect certain STDs antigens or antibodies. It is widely employed to screen and detect numerous STDs and infections, such as gonorrhea, syphilis, trichomoniasis, genital herpes, chlamydia, pubic lice, AIDS, bacterial vaginosis, scabies, and chancroid. It helps detect and treat diseases at an early stage, protect unborn children from infections, prevent infertility, and reduce the spread of diseases. Owing to these benefits, STD diagnostics are widely conducted in laboratory testing and point-of-care (POC) testing across the globe.
Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Diagnostics Market Trends and Drivers:
The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) due to unprotected sexual intercourse and drug abuse. In addition, the widespread product adoption to detect various disease-causing agents, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, with high accuracy and reliability to help healthcare providers determine suitable treatment, improve clinical outcomes for patients, and prevent transmission from mother to infants is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI)-based mobile applications that can diagnose STDs by analyzing digital images of private parts while maintaining confidentiality represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing awareness among the masses about the importance of early diagnosis and detection of STDs that can prevent long-term complications, such as congenital disabilities, infertility, cancer, blindness, brain damage, and mental retardation, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the implementation of government initiatives to raise awareness about sexual health and STD testing is creating a positive market outlook.
Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Diagnostics Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.
Abbott Laboratories
Becton Dickinson and Company
BioMérieux SA
Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
Cepheid (Danaher Corporation)
Hoffmann-La Roche AG
Hologic Inc.
Qiagen N.V.
Quidel Corporation
Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG), etc.
The report has segmented the market based on type, device type, and end user.
Type Insights:
Chlamydia Testing
Syphilis Testing
Gonorrhea Testing
Herpes Simplex Virus Testing
Human Papilloma Virus Testing
Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing
Chancroid Testing
Others
Device Type Insights:
Laboratory Devices
Thermal Cycler – PCR
Lateral Flow Readers
Flow Cytometers
Absorbance Microplate Reader – Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)
Others
Point of Care (PoC) Devices
Phone Chips (Microfluidics + ICT)
Portable/Bench Top/Rapid Diagnostic Kits
End User Insights:
Laboratory Testing
Point of Care (PoC) Testing
Breakup by Region:
North America
Asia-Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2017-2022)
Market Outlook (2023-2028)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
