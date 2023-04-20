Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Diagnostics Market Size to Reach US$ 135.94 Billion 2023-2028

Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Diagnostics Market Report 2023 To 2028

Global sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics market size reach US$ 135.94 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% during 2023-2028.

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Diagnostics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", the global sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics market size reached US$ 98.71 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 135.94 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.39% during 2023-2028.

Market Overview:

Sexually transmitted disease (STD) diagnostics refers to the various tests, examinations, and swab cultures conducted to identify and confirm the presence of STDs. It consists of conducting fluid, urine, and blood tests to detect certain STDs antigens or antibodies. It is widely employed to screen and detect numerous STDs and infections, such as gonorrhea, syphilis, trichomoniasis, genital herpes, chlamydia, pubic lice, AIDS, bacterial vaginosis, scabies, and chancroid. It helps detect and treat diseases at an early stage, protect unborn children from infections, prevent infertility, and reduce the spread of diseases. Owing to these benefits, STD diagnostics are widely conducted in laboratory testing and point-of-care (POC) testing across the globe.

Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Diagnostics Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the increasing incidence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) due to unprotected sexual intercourse and drug abuse. In addition, the widespread product adoption to detect various disease-causing agents, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, with high accuracy and reliability to help healthcare providers determine suitable treatment, improve clinical outcomes for patients, and prevent transmission from mother to infants is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI)-based mobile applications that can diagnose STDs by analyzing digital images of private parts while maintaining confidentiality represents another major growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing awareness among the masses about the importance of early diagnosis and detection of STDs that can prevent long-term complications, such as congenital disabilities, infertility, cancer, blindness, brain damage, and mental retardation, is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, the implementation of government initiatives to raise awareness about sexual health and STD testing is creating a positive market outlook.

Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Diagnostics Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Company

BioMérieux SA

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Cepheid (Danaher Corporation)

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Hologic Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG), etc.

The report has segmented the market based on type, device type, and end user.

Type Insights:

Chlamydia Testing

Syphilis Testing

Gonorrhea Testing

Herpes Simplex Virus Testing

Human Papilloma Virus Testing

Human Immunodeficiency Virus Testing

Chancroid Testing

Others

Device Type Insights:

Laboratory Devices

Thermal Cycler – PCR

Lateral Flow Readers

Flow Cytometers

Absorbance Microplate Reader – Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

Others

Point of Care (PoC) Devices

Phone Chips (Microfluidics + ICT)

Portable/Bench Top/Rapid Diagnostic Kits

End User Insights:

Laboratory Testing

Point of Care (PoC) Testing

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

