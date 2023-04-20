Law 2.0 Conference Reviews The Legitimacy Of Smart Contracts in the USA

Law 2.0 Conference is heading to Las Vegas, USA this July to tackle questions of legitimacy around the use of smart contracts and how to prevent scams.
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law 2.0 Conference will make waves in the legal and technology industries this July, with a comprehensive review of the legitimacy and legal binding of smart contracts in the United States. At this three-day conference, an international panel of leading legal and technological experts will take a deep dive into the opportunities, risks, and potential issues surrounding the application of smart contracts and review whether smart contracts are legit. As a result of their findings, the experts will examine whether or not these agreements should be adopted into law.
In addition to considering their legality, the experts will discuss the potential for scams, spam, and fraud related to smart contracts and what safeguards to take to ensure their safety and accuracy. The conference will take place on July 10–12, 2023 at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas, USA
Smart contracts, a digital method of establishing legally binding agreements, have become increasingly popular in the digital world and have created a huge wave of excitement about their potential use cases. Despite this excitement, questions of their legal enforceability and legitimacy remain unanswered. Law 2.0 Conference organizers hope that, through a three-day program of panels, talks, and presentations by leading academics, technologists, lawyers, and policymakers, they can work to define the legitimacy and enforceability of smart contracts and shape the conversation around how they will be used going forward.
Sai Narula, Manager of the Law 2.0 Conference team states, "We're looking forward to a dynamic and engaging program that can shed some light on the controversial issues surrounding smart contracts. We're eager to uncover any practical answers we can offer, as well as present a clear understanding of the underlying legal and technological issues involved."
The participants will be addressing topics such as the social, economic, and ethical implications of smart contracts; whether they comply with current international legal requirements; the technology available and in development to enable such binding contracts; and the potential risks to consider and workarounds needed when setting up these agreements.
Ultimately, this event provides a chance to set the framework for understanding the world of smart contracts, considering their place in legal regulations, and making them viable in order to take advantage of their incredible potential. The ultimate goal is to allow people to better use technology to securely engage in financial transactions, enter contracts and have them legally binding. To know more about the topics that will be covered, visit www.law2conf.com.
