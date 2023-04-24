First Aid Kit Market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 319.9 Mn by the end of 2032

Market Study on First Aid Kits: Sports Medical Kits Account for One-third Market Share

First Aid Kit Market by Product (Compliance First Aid Kits, Workplace First Aid Kits, Vehicle First Aid Kits and Sports First Aid Kits)

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The first aid kit is a rapidly growing industry due to the increasing awareness about the importance of first aid in emergencies and the rising incidence of accidents and injuries. First aid kits are designed to provide immediate medical assistance in case of accidents or injuries. These kits include basic medical supplies such as bandages, antiseptic wipes, gauze pads, and adhesive tape.

The Global First Aid Kit Market reached a valuation of US$ 186.3 million in 2021 and is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% to reach US$ 319.9 million by the end of 2032. According to this new study by Persistence Market Research, sports first aid kits are leading the market with a share of 32.2%.

The global first aid kit market is segmented based on product type, application, end-user, and geography. The different types of first aid kits available in the market include home first aid kits, sports first aid kits, workplace first aid kits, and military first aid kits. The application segment includes burns, cuts and scrapes, sprains and strains, and others. The end-user segment includes households, sports and recreational centers, workplaces, and the military.

The increasing adoption of first aid kits in households and workplaces is driving the growth of the market. Governments and organizations worldwide are also promoting the use of first aid kits by providing training and education programs to the public. The market is also driven by the increasing demand for sports and recreational activities, which has led to a rise in sports-related injuries.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the first aid kit market due to the increasing government initiatives for healthcare infrastructure development and rising awareness about first aid. North America and Europe dominate the market due to the presence of major market players and the increasing adoption of first aid kits in households and workplaces.

Competitive Landscape

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several producers of first aid kits. Key businesses are involved in tactics such as new product releases, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to increase their position in the global market.

In April 2019, Method, the co-Creator of Olly, introduced its first aid brand by Target.

In 2018, Medline Industries developed a line of germ protection products to prevent infections. This product line includes 2-layer gloves, antimicrobial ointments, advanced breathable adhesive bandages, CHG antiseptic, and a pre-surgical cleaning kit.

The first aid kit industry can be segmented based on various factors. Some of the key market segments of the first aid kit industry research are:

Product Type: The first aid kit industry offers a wide range of products such as home first aid kits, workplace first aid kits, travel first aid kits, outdoor first aid kits, and sports first aid kits.

End-users: The industry serves various end-users such as households, schools, offices, sports clubs, military, and government agencies.

Distribution Channel: The first aid kit industry products are distributed through various channels such as pharmacies, supermarkets, online stores, and specialty stores.

Application: The industry products are used for various applications such as wound care, surgical care, trauma care, and respiratory care.

Geography: The first aid kit industry is segmented based on the geography of the market, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Material: The industry products are made from various materials such as plastic, metal, and fabric.

Size: The industry offers first aid kits of different sizes, such as small, medium, and large, based on the number of items in the kit and the purpose it serves.

