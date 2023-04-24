Heating Bags Market is expected to reach US$ 311 million by the end of 2032 at a CAGR of 3%

Market Study on Heating Bags: Electric Variants Account for More Than 50% Sales

Heating Bags Market by Product (Rubber Hot Water Bags and Electric Heating Bags), Demand for electric heating bags is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, April 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heating bags are a popular product in the health and wellness industry. They are commonly used for pain relief, relaxation, and stress relief. Heating bags are designed to be filled with materials such as rice, flaxseed, or cherry pits and then heated in a microwave or oven. The bags are then placed on the affected area to provide heat therapy.

The Global Heating Bags Market recorded a valuation of US$ 224 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 311 million by the end of 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 3% from 2022 to 2032. North America is the leading regional market and accounted for a revenue share of 38.2% in 2021.

The global heating bags market is growing at a steady pace due to the rising demand for alternative and natural therapies for pain relief. These bags are often used as a natural remedy for aches and pains, and they are known to provide a soothing and relaxing sensation. The market is driven by factors such as increasing awareness about natural therapies, rising incidence of chronic pain, and increasing disposable income.

Companies

Dhama Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

DJO LLC

Thermo Tek Inc.

Cardinal Health

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

The Mentholatum Company

Medline Industries Inc.

Halyard Worldwide, Inc.

Kobayashi Pharmacuticalco Ltd

TrekProof Inc

The market is segmented based on the type of heating bag, application, distribution channel, and geography. The different types of heating bags available in the market include microwaveable heating bags, electric heating pads, and hot water bottles. The application segment includes pain relief, stress relief, and relaxation. The distribution channel segment includes offline and online channels.

The North American region dominates the global heating bags market due to the high prevalence of chronic pain conditions and the increasing demand for natural remedies. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the market due to the increasing adoption of natural therapies and rising disposable income.

Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of heating bags are concentrating on product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations to boost their sales in the target market. Companies are focusing on technological developments to make heating bags more advanced and reliable.

In December 2020, Sunbeam Products, Inc. introduced GoHeat Cordless heating bags to heal tired muscles and aid in pain relief both at home and while traveling.

The heating bag industry can be segmented based on various factors such as product type, material type, application, distribution channel, and region.

Product Type: The heating bag industry can be segmented based on the type of product, such as:

Electric heating bags

Microwavable heating bags

Chemical heating bags

Gel heating bags

Material Type: The heating bag industry can also be segmented based on the material used to make the heating bag, such as:

PVC heating bags

Rubber heating bags

Silicone heating bags

Fabric heating bags

Application: The heating bag industry can also be segmented based on the application for which the heating bag is used, such as:

Pain relief

Sports therapy

Warm-up therapy

Food warming

Distribution Channel: The heating bag industry can also be segmented based on the distribution channel, such as:

Online sales

Offline sales

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty stores

Drug stores/Pharmacies

Region: The heating bag industry can also be segmented based on the region, such as:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

