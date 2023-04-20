6 Ways Cyclists Must Know to Make E-bikes Go Faster

To help riders solve insufficient speed, this article will share six effective and legal ways to make folding electric e-bikes go faster.
LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, THE UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Many people choose electric bikes because of their convenience and environmental friendliness. However, some riders find that the speed is somewhat insufficient after a period of use, and therefore begin to seek ways to improve the speed of their bikes.
Some riders try to improve their speed by making significant modifications to their adult e-bikes, although doing so may result in the cancellation of the original warranty policy by the manufacturer, or even face violations in some areas. To help riders solve this problem, this article will share six effective and legal ways to make folding electric e-bikes go faster.
Six way to make e-bikes go faster
Choosing a higher voltage battery
The most crucial factor in determining the speed of an electric bike is the battery voltage, because according to the working principle of an electric bike, higher voltage allows more energy transfer to the motor. Therefore, boosting the battery to a higher voltage is an excellent way to make an electric fat tire bike go faster.
It is important to note that while higher voltage batteries can dramatically improve the performance of electric folding bikes, they can also lead to overheating problems that can damage the battery internals or shorten its life. A more reliable approach is to choose a custom high quality battery - for example, every battery used in the HiPEAK BONA is custom made for this model, and it comes standard with a 48v 15ah high voltage battery that can go up to 20 miles per hour, and even faster with pedals. What's more HiPEAK's batteries are protected from deep discharge, overload, overheating and short circuits by special battery protection devices. When a failure occurs, the protection circuit automatically shuts down the battery pack.
In addition, with this high capacity battery and 750W power motor, HiPEAK BONA allows riders to pedal faster and longer, perfect for hilly terrain or long distance riding.
Cleaning electric bikes regularly
In fact, even city roads are covered in dust, let alone roads outside the city. Therefore, no matter on which road, there will be more or less dust and dirt attached to the bicycle components during each ride. The friction of the bicycle components will also increase as dust accumulates, thus reducing the efficiency of the electric bike operation.
Regular cleaning is one of the best ways to keep a folding electric bike in good condition. In particular, special attention should be paid to the chain, as it may become clogged with debris over time, resulting in a decrease in torque obtained from the wheel rotation and therefore reducing the overall performance and speed of the bike.
Choosing suitable tires
In theory, the thinner and lighter the tire, the faster the speed of an adult electric bike, so many urban bikes choose tires that are 1.5 to 2 inches wide with smooth or semi-smooth tread patterns.
However, this type of tire also has a major problem - lack of grip, which leads to unstable riding. Especially when traveling at high speeds, safety is even more important. This is why most electric bikes, such as HiPEAK BONA, choose 20" X 4" fat tires, as they provide better traction and stability during riding, and also have better puncture resistance. Overall, most manufacturers, including HiPEAK, would rather use fat tires to ensure a better riding experience and safety, rather than sacrificing safety for a slight increase in speed with thinner tires.
Using pedal assist mode properly
Pedal assist is standard on almost all qualified e-bikes, and this feature can be tailored to the rider's individual needs by providing a range of power settings.
The HiPEAK BONA, for example, has 7 levels of pedal assist. If people want to ride easier and faster, they can set the assist level to the highest through the BONA's LCD smart display. If people want to reduce the speed and ride as much as possible on their own power, they can lower the assistance level appropriately according to their physical condition.
Correcting riding postures
Many people may be curious as to why improving the riding position will improve speed. The reason is actually quite simple, because people will encounter wind resistance when riding an electric fat tire bike. Adjusting people's posture will help conform to aerodynamics.
The correct posture should be to try to lean slightly forward to reduce the surface area of wind resistance and allow for smoother airflow behind riders. Also, the way riders pedal should not be overlooked - ride with their feet flat on the pedals, not up or down, to ensure the most efficient movement.
Reducing weight while riding
There is no denying that a lighter rider can run faster than a heavier rider on the same type of folding e-bike, and the same goes for using thinner tires than fat tires. This is because when the weight of the bike is reduced, the motor can run more efficiency and consume less energy.
In addition to the rider's weight, the weight of the e-bike itself is also a factor, and one of the reasons the HiPEAK BONA is faster than many of its competitors is because it weighs just over 20 kg. In addition to running faster, the lighter weight combined with its foldable design makes it easy for people to take the BONA into the office or put it into the trunk of their car.
Conclusion
These methods described above apply to almost all models of adult electric bikes and allow for faster and more enjoyable riding. However, it is important to note that many places in the United States have limits on the speed of the electric bikes, generally no more than 20 miles per hour in motor mode. Therefore, as a competent rider, it is important to remember at all times that local traffic rules and safety measures must be followed, regardless of the method used.
