Cloudbric joins the AWS WAF Service Ready Program

By joining the AWS WAF Service Ready Program, Cloudbric has gained additional validation and credibility for the quality and effectiveness of its services.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cloud Security Company, Cloudbric (CEO Taejoon Jung), today announced that they have joined the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Web Application Firewall (WAF) Service Ready Program. This program helps customers discover partner solutions validated by AWS Partner Network Solutions Architects that integrate with AWS WAF. AWS WAF is available to all customers and all AWS Regions and can be deployed directly from the AWS console.

Joining the AWS WAF Service Ready Program differentiates Cloudbric as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member with a product that works with AWS WAF and is generally available for and fully supports AWS customers. AWS WAF Service Ready helps customers easily identify AWS Technology Partners in order to accelerate a customer’s adoption of an enhanced and wholistic security approach. AWS WAF Service Ready also ensures customers are provided with easy-to-deploy solutions that can help detect, mitigate, and analyze some of the most common internet threats and vulnerabilities.

Cloudbric currently provides Threat Intelligence-based Managed Rule Sets for AWS WAF in AWS Marketplace, a curated digital catalog that customers can use to find, buy, deploy, and manage third-party software, data, and services to build solutions and run their businesses. The Managed Rule Sets provided by Cloudbric can be implemented extensively for IP Reputation lists and OWASP Top 10 protection. The Rule Sets were developed based on the expert security knowledge and accumulated technology of Cloudbric’s core team. The Managed Rule Sets are continuously updated and managed by Cloudbric Labs which uses the threat intelligence and latest attack trend research to proactively identify any security threats.

CEO of Cloudbric, Taejoon Jung, shared, “I am grateful that, through the AWS WAF Ready Program, we were able to validate that Cloudbric’s Managed Rule Sets can be of help to our customers in minimizing threats when security is much needed.” He also added, “Cloudbric was the first company in South Korea to start a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) specifically tailored for Cloud Security, and we hope to use our accumulated expert knowledge in Cloud Security of over ten years of experience in the field to provide a more diverse and safer online environment.”

To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to help customers identify solutions that support AWS services and spend less time evaluating new tools, and more time scaling their use of solutions that work on AWS.

