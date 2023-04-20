Embracing the Digital Age: How Local Businesses Can Dominate Their Market with Smart Online Marketing

Eric Hagelin - CEO and Founder of Clear Skies Marketing Group

Small business owners are going to get overrun by the digital marketing age if they don't adjust their strategies in 2023.

Online marketing is a rapidly changing field and local businesses, the backbone of America, need to adapt to these changes to succeed in digital marketing.” — Eric Hagelin

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- AI is moving digital marketing forward exponentially faster. Without a team of digital "scientists", small business owners are going to get left in the dust. This challenge of rapidly evolving digital marketing can also create opportunities for business owners who are willing to embrace the digital age. Embracing the tools that are given by AI and tech giants will give small business owners the upper hand to compete in a local market.We're already seeing trends towards locality with Instagram's geotagging features, Google's Local Business Profile, and even TikTok is working towards geographically targeting users. The biggest shift over the last 5 years is in Google's search algorithm to favor local businesses. Now users are not needing to type "near me" in their searches because Google understands that a plumbers services can only be rendered within a certain area. These updates are now being compounded by tightening the search areas that businesses can show up, creating more competition and also more opportunity.Clear Skies Marketing Group has taken a strong stance to back hard-working Americans. To help these businesses navigate the complexities of the online landscape, Clear Skies has developed a comprehensive suite of services that empower local business to dominate their market with smart online marketing strategies.Local small business owners can take advantage of hyperlocal social media marketing tactics by using Instagram's geotargeting ads. This is a paid marketing strategy that involves targeting a specific market within a set radius of your brick and mortar store. This is great for hardware stores, restaurants, plumbers, HVAC technicians, electricians, autobody shops, dentists, lawyers, and other essential businesses to a local economy.Since everything is moving so fast, Clear Skies Marketing Group does the research and can implement strategies on the fly based on industry updates. For example, Google algorithm updates that effect local SEO . Where companies have been focusing on boosting Google Business Profiles, trends are shifting towards key indicators that exist on the Google-linked website to help Google decide what type of services a business offers and if they're the right fit for the searcher.Clear Skies Marketing Group offers a range of digital marketing services tailored to the unique needs of local businesses, including search engine optimization (SEO), social media marketing, pay-per-click (PPC) advertising, and content marketing. These services are designed to help businesses create a strong online presence, drive targeted traffic to their websites, and ultimately convert visitors into customers.A key component of Clear Skies Marketing's approach is its emphasis on data-driven decision-making and transparency. By leveraging the latest analytics tools, the company's marketing experts can track the performance of various marketing campaigns, identify areas for improvement, and optimize strategies to maximize return on investment (ROI)."Online marketing is a rapidly changing field, and it's essential for our local businesses to stay ahead of the curve," says Eric Hagelin , Founder and CEO of Clear Skies Marketing Group. "Our team is constantly researching new strategies and technologies to ensure that our clients receive the most effective and up-to-date marketing solutions."In addition to its core services, Clear Skies Marketing Group also offers personalized consulting and training to help businesses develop in-house digital marketing expertise. This holistic approach enables local businesses to take charge of their online presence and drive sustainable growth in the long term.To learn more about how Clear Skies Marketing Group can help local businesses embrace the digital age and dominate your market, visit our website to schedule a free consultation.About Clear Skies Marketing Group:Clear Skies Marketing Group is a full-service digital marketing agency in Colorado that specializes in helping local businesses grow their online presence and achieve their marketing objectives. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to cutting-edge strategies, Clear Skies Marketing Groupr delivers results-driven solutions that enable local businesses to thrive in the digital age.

