Clean Energy Council: New Energy Tech Consumer Code Replaces Approved Solar Retailer Program

Challenges and barriers exist to the widespread adoption of small-scale solar in Australia. These include regulatory complexities, lack of awareness and education, upfront costs, and grid connection issues in remote areas. Addressing these challenges will require continued policy support, investment in infrastructure, and public awareness campaigns to promote the benefits of small-scale solar.

Small-scale solar plays a crucial role in Australia’s clean energy transformation. Its rapid growth, affordability, and potential for income generation empowers households and businesses to generate their own clean electricity, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and contribute to a more decentralised and resilient energy system. As Australia continues pursuing its renewable energy targets and transitioning towards a more sustainable future, small-scale solar will likely remain a key component of its clean energy landscape.

