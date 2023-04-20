Submit Release
VIDEO: On Earth Week, Carper Reintroduces Bipartisan Recycling, Composting Bills

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Tom Carper (D-Del.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee and co-chair of the Senate Recycling Caucus, today spoke on the Senate floor after reintroducing the Recycling and Composting Accountability Act and the Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act of 2023 with Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and John Boozman (R-Ark.).

“We have to do our part to continue to improve our nation’s recycling and composting efforts. Doing so not only benefits our environment but also creates economic opportunity and jobs,” said Senator Carper. “Both of these bills are the result of a true collaboration and reflect a substantial amount of bipartisan effort dedicated to exploring and addressing our nation’s recycling and composting challenges.”

He continued: “Our introduction of these bills this week is fitting and it is timely, as Saturday marks the fifty-third anniversary of the first Earth Day … In the spirit of Earth Day, I am ready to roll up my sleeves and keep marching forward in my efforts to do the right thing by the planet and the people that call it home.”

Click here for a summary of the Recycling and Composting Accountability Act.

Click here for a summary of the Recycling Infrastructure and Accessibility Act.

###

VIDEO: On Earth Week, Carper Reintroduces Bipartisan Recycling, Composting Bills

