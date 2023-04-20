The Tailory New York Returns to West Hollywood for a Special Pop-Up Event

The custom clothing event will be held at the Sunset Marquis and runs from Wednesday, April 26th to Friday, April 28th.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Tailory New York, an appointment-only custom clothing company that combines modern Fashion Design with the heritage art of Custom Tailoring, is proud to announce that it will be hosting a special pop-up event at the Sunset Marquis from Wednesday, April 26th, to Friday, April 28th.

Open to all in search of cutting-edge custom suit designs, the West Hollywood pop-up will pay homage to The Tailory’s bespoke approach to fashion. Because no two people are the same, pop-up attendees can expect 100 percent custom-made suits, tuxedos, dresses, jumpsuits, capes, and more, all exquisitely crafted by some of the most experienced clothiers in the country.

“Customizing someone’s attire requires a holistic understanding of how they want to look, and feel,” says Shao Yang, Founder & Creative Director of The Tailory New York. “That’s the approach we take for each fitting, because we believe that delivering what a client wants goes beyond fit and fabric. That’s why we cover all factors like venue temperature, duration of time spent in the attire, as well as what the fabric needs to endure. Simple questions like: ‘do you plan on doing a split on the dance floor,’ go a long way.”

The April 26th – 28th pop-up at the Sunset Marquis follows many recent pop-up events in major cities like Chicago, Dallas, San Diego, Miami, Atlanta, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, & Boston.

To learn more about the by-appointment-only event, click here or contact info@thetailorynyc.com.

About The Tailory New York

The Tailory New York is an appointment-only, women-owned, and operated bespoke clothing company that combines modern fashion design with the heritage art of custom tailoring. They believe that custom suits are genderless, and they cater in equal measure to men, women, and non-binary individuals.