Gainesboro Man Indicted on Arson Charge

JACKSON COUNTY – An investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into a residential fire in Jackson County has resulted in the arrest of a Gainesboro man.

In August 2022, TBI agents joined the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department in investigating a fire that occurred at a residence on Dodson Branch Highway. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information that indicated the fire was incendiary. The investigation further identified Jeffrey Wilmoth as the individual responsible for setting the fire.

On April 17th, the Jackson County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jeffrey Todd Wilmoth (DOB 10/20/1970) with one count of Arson. On Wednesday, Wilmoth was taken into custody. He was booked into the Jackson County Jail on a $100,000 bond.