Cab Calloway School of the Arts Race Team Crowned Champion of 2023 Junior Solar Sprint

DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy Director Dayna Cobb, right, and DNREC Energy Efficiency Planner Keri Knorr, left, present the overall winner’s trophy for the 2023 Junior Solar Sprint competition to Verja Mehta and Chetan Kasukurthi from the Cab Calloway School of the Arts in Wilmington. The Junior Solar Sprint competition was live for the first time since 2019 and held for the first time at Delaware State University. /DNREC photo

Middle School Students Design, Build and Race Solar Vehicles

During DNREC-Sponsored Event at Delaware State University

A team from Cab Calloway School of the Arts was crowned overall champion of the 2023 Junior Solar Sprint competition held on the campus of Delaware State University today.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control teams up with the Delaware Technology Student Association for the event each year. Students in grades 5 through 8 work with classmates and teacher advisors over the course of several months to build model cars powered by solar photovoltaic cells, better known as solar panels.

“While the virtual events of the past couple years showcased each team’s abilities to adapt to changing circumstances – much like we are learning to adapt to a changing climate – nothing compares to the excitement of the head-to-head racing competition,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “These students, like many others across the First State, are laying the groundwork to ensure a clean, healthy Delaware for future generations.”

Today’s competition marked the first time since 2019 that the event was held live. The Junior Solar Sprint was canceled due to the COVID pandemic in 2020, and was held virtually the past two years. This is also the first time the event was held on the DSU campus.

Dayna Cobb, Director of DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy, said the competition showcases the talents of all the students participating. “Today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders,” she said. “The teamwork, problem-solving and creative scientific thinking they employ for this competition demonstrates their commitment to taking on the environmental challenges we face today, and will continue to face in the future.”

Students received points for project portfolios, overall design and fastest speed in a timed competition. The team accumulating the most points wins – today that honor went to Team 2 made up of Verja Mehta and Chetan Kasukurthi from Cab Calloway School of the Arts. Technology Student Association-affiliated teams also can earn the opportunity to represent Delaware against other students from around the country in the national TSA conference, which is to be held in Louisville, Ky. in June.

Schools participating in this year’s event included Las Americas ASPIRA Academy, Cab Calloway Middle School, Las Americas ASPIRA Academy, Newark; Gauger-Cobbs Middle School, Newark; Holy Cross School, Dover; and May B. Leasure Elementary School, Newark.

Competition results from the Delaware State campus today were:

The all-around winners for combined speed, design and portfolio presentations

1 st place: Team #2 – Verja Mehta and Chetan Kasukurthi from Cab Calloway School of the Arts

Top results from the double-elimination races

1 st place: Team #2 – Verja Mehta and Chetan Kasukurthi from Cab Calloway School of the Arts

Top results from the design competition

1 st place: Team #5 – Jha’san Clark and Daniel Coleman from Gauger-Cobbs Middle School

Top results from the portfolio competition were

1 st place: Team #5 – Jha’san Clark and Daniel Coleman from Gauger-Cobbs Middle School

DNREC would also like to thank the 2023 Junior Solar Sprint sponsors: Chesapeake Utilities, Energize Delaware, the Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation, KW Solar Solutions, Clean Energy USA and CMI Solar and Electric.

For more information, visit de.gov/solarsprint.

