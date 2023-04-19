Submit Release
WISCONSIN, April 19 - An Act to amend 20.435 (4) (jw) and 256.23 (5); and to create 20.435 (4) (wa) and 256.23 (6) of the statutes; Relating to: ambulance assessment program supplemental reimbursements, payment of administrative costs, and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Health

Important Actions (newest first)

4/19/2023 Sen. Representative Oldenburg added as a cosponsor  

SB157 in Sen: Representative Oldenburg added as a cosponsor - 2023-04-19

