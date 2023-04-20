BOARD MEMBER SUZANNAH H. CARR AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®

We are fortunate to have people like Suzannah come through our programs. The boards on which she serves, especially in developing markets, are even more fortunate to have her talent in the room.”
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
GLOBAL, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, the leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and c-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Suzannah H. Carr of Washington, DC, in the United States.
Suzannah H. Carr is a member of the board of directors at XacBank in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, where she serves as a member of both the Audit and Risk Committees. In this position, Suzannah serves as a Nominee Director for the IFC – International Finance Corporation. She is also a member of the board of directors for ProCredit Bank in Belgrade, Serbia, and is a member of the Investment Committee at the Microfinance Enhancement Facility SA in Luxembourg. She has nearly three decades of experience with financial institutions and emerging markets. She earned her A.B. in Economics from Duke University.
"Suzannah came to our program as a member of the IFC Nominee Director cohort and represents the best of the best in her work," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We are fortunate to have people like Suzannah come through our programs, and the boards on which she serves, especially in developing markets, are even more fortunate to have someone of her talent in the room."
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
On the occasion of receiving the Certification, Suzannah stated that “In order to effectively perform my duties as an independent board director amidst the rapidly changing global risk landscape, staying up-to-date on the latest best practices is essential. The DCRO Certificate in Risk Governance® covers a body of knowledge highly relevant to my board positions.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance® program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. It is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk Governance℠. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.℠ Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
