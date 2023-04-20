Media and Public Asked to Join Historic Global Gifting of "The Nurses Wall" During National Nurses Week Celebration
Pamela Jane Nye, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Founder/CEO of Operation Scrubs nonprofit, and Executive Director of THE NURSE WALL mission.
The Nurses Wall pays tribute to the world's 20+ million unsung hero nurses and honors the 2,500+ who died choosing work to care for their Covid-19 patients.
And while there's no cost to participate and it takes only a few minutes time, the perceived value of THE NURSES WALL and its virtual "thank you" postings is priceless!”MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Nurses Week is May 6-12, and the world's nurse-appreciative media, businesses and the public are invited to participate in the historic global nurse-thanking mission. The invitation comes from Pamela Jane Nye and reads:
"National Nurses Week is May 6-12, and I'm inviting you to join this global nurse-thanking mission which says "thank you" to the world's 20+ million unsung hero nurses and honors the 2,500+ nurses who died by coming to work and caring for their Covid-19 patients. And while there's no cost to participate, it takes only a few minutes to post, and for nurses, the perceived value of THE NURSES WALL and its virtual 'thank you' postings are priceless!
To make this work, just set your calendar to post a nurse-thanking message on THE NURSES WALL during National Nurses Week. Then forward this message to your family, friends, business associates and social media contacts and invite them to do the same.
How and why is this mission happening? It started when the World Health Organization commissioned 2020 to be globally celebrated as the Year of the Nurse. Covid-19 stole it. So I created THE NURSES WALL believing the Operation Scrubs mission and the world's nurse-appreciative public were the best "weapon" for taking it back. While government lockdowns and broken event sponsorship agreements delayed this take-back opportunity, 2023 is the appropriate time to reclaim this nurse-honoring celebration.
This https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564865336 will access the EIN Presswire story, which further explains THE NURSES WALL. It also reveals how easy achieving the mission's nurse-thanking objective might be, provided the above media and public notifications are utilized. The pathways to access, post and view THE NURSES WALL is https://thenurseswall.com link or use the provided QR code. The Operation Scrubs website is https://operationscrubs.org.
I'm Pamela Jane Nye, and I am one of these 20+ million nurses."
For more information about Pamela Jane Nye, these links connect to her bio/nurse career CV, Pam's renegotiated future with Destiny, and a 20-minute YouTube interview of Pam by NURSE DECK INTERVIEW SERIES.
