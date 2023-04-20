IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Media and Public Asked to Join Historic Global Gifting of "The Nurses Wall" During National Nurses Week Celebration

Pamela Jane Nye, Clinical Nurse Specialist, Founder/CEO of Operation Scrubs nonprofit, and Executive Director of THE NURSE WALL mission.

The Beginning

THE NURSES WALL now! (click to enlarge image)

https://thenureswall.com or this QR code are THE NURSES WALL pathways to view and post nurse-thanking messages.

The Nurses Wall pays tribute to the world's 20+ million unsung hero nurses and honors the 2,500+ who died choosing work to care for their Covid-19 patients.

And while there's no cost to participate and it takes only a few minutes time, the perceived value of THE NURSES WALL and its virtual "thank you" postings is priceless!”
— Pamela Jane Nye
MALIBU, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- National Nurses Week is May 6-12, and the world's nurse-appreciative media, businesses and the public are invited to participate in the historic global nurse-thanking mission. The invitation comes from Pamela Jane Nye and reads:

"National Nurses Week is May 6-12, and I'm inviting you to join this global nurse-thanking mission which says "thank you" to the world's 20+ million unsung hero nurses and honors the 2,500+ nurses who died by coming to work and caring for their Covid-19 patients. And while there's no cost to participate, it takes only a few minutes to post, and for nurses, the perceived value of THE NURSES WALL and its virtual 'thank you' postings are priceless!

To make this work, just set your calendar to post a nurse-thanking message on THE NURSES WALL during National Nurses Week. Then forward this message to your family, friends, business associates and social media contacts and invite them to do the same.

How and why is this mission happening? It started when the World Health Organization commissioned 2020 to be globally celebrated as the Year of the Nurse. Covid-19 stole it. So I created THE NURSES WALL believing the Operation Scrubs mission and the world's nurse-appreciative public were the best "weapon" for taking it back. While government lockdowns and broken event sponsorship agreements delayed this take-back opportunity, 2023 is the appropriate time to reclaim this nurse-honoring celebration.

This https://www.einpresswire.com/article/564865336 will access the EIN Presswire story, which further explains THE NURSES WALL. It also reveals how easy achieving the mission's nurse-thanking objective might be, provided the above media and public notifications are utilized. The pathways to access, post and view THE NURSES WALL is https://thenurseswall.com link or use the provided QR code. The Operation Scrubs website is https://operationscrubs.org.

I'm Pamela Jane Nye, and I am one of these 20+ million nurses."

For more information about Pamela Jane Nye, these links connect to her bio/nurse career CV, Pam's renegotiated future with Destiny, and a 20-minute YouTube interview of Pam by NURSE DECK INTERVIEW SERIES.

Chuck Foster
WCNi News Service
+1 424-781-9700
email us here

You just read:

Media and Public Asked to Join Historic Global Gifting of "The Nurses Wall" During National Nurses Week Celebration

Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Religion, Social Media, U.S. Politics, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Chuck Foster
WCNi News Service
+1 424-781-9700
Company/Organization
OPERATION SCRUBS, INC., A CALIFORNIA NON-PROFIT/TAX EXEMPT NURSE EDUCATION PROVIDER
23823 Malibu Road, Suite 50.416
Malibu, CA, California, 90265
United States
+1 800-627-6156
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Operation Scrubs, Inc. (OSi) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, created by Pamela Jane Nye. OSi's three mission objectives are providing: 1) tuition-free innovative and accredited continuing nurse education; 2) advanced nursing education scholarships for working hospital nurses; and 3) promote positive nurse awareness and achievements, including this year's global "Thank a Nurse Team Team Challenge" and week-long nurse-honoring activities during National Nurses Week (May 6-12-2021).

702.449.8712

More From This Author
Media and Public Asked to Join Historic Global Gifting of "The Nurses Wall" During National Nurses Week Celebration
THE NURSES WALL Inspires Cancer Survivor Realtor Support for Nurse Thanking Message Posting During National Nurses Week
Pamela Jane Nye: A Maverick Nurse Guiding Nurses in Today's World of Burnout, Business and Entrepreneurship Challenges
View All Stories From This Author