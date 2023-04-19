Read more about LDVA’s Inaugural Veterans Career and Education Fair set for May 19

POSTED ON April 19, 2023

Are you looking for a job? Need a professional headshot, help writing a resume or brushing up on interview skills?

Want to go to, or back to, school? Need to talk to college officials or receive career coaching?

If you answered YES to any of these questions, make plans to attend LDVA’s Inaugural Veterans Career and Education Fair! Join us on Friday, May 19 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at American Legion Post 38 in Baton Rouge to access many career and education resources! You will also have access to veterans assistance counselors who can help with filing VA claims.