50,000 Women Worldwide Now Breastfeed Pain-Free, Using The Thompson Method

Dr Robyn with one of the many women she has helped to breastfeed successfully - some after years of disappointment with their other babies
Dr Robyn Thompson
Word is spreading about the evidence-based method, founded by midwife Dr Robyn Thompson, which helps women adopt a gentler approach to birth and breastfeeding.
This program is a lifesaver! This is my third baby but first TTM baby and I can say, without a doubt, it has made such a huge difference.”
— Toni B
AUSTRALIA , April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 50,000 women in Australia and across the globe are following The Thompson Method programs to create a pain-free, gentle, and more natural birth and breastfeeding experience.
The milestone is the latest for the method founded in 2014 by Dr Robyn Thompson to offer evidence-based guidance and support to mums and mums-to-be, while educating midwives and healthcare professionals on best practices.
A midwife herself with over 50 years of experience, Dr Robyn was awarded a PhD for her extensive research into why so many women were being discharged from hospital with painful nipple trauma and other breastfeeding complications – research which would become the foundations of The Thompson Method. Today, it continues to address declining breastfeeding rates, while encouraging women to trust their instincts so that they can bond with their baby immediately after birth and breastfeed pain-free for as long as they choose.
The range of programs and services available via The Thompson Method caters for women at every stage of their breastfeeding journey. Designed with both pregnant and breastfeeding women in mind, The Thompson Method Breastfeeding Program offers proactive, 24/7 guidance and support to help expectant mums feel ready for their labour and birth and to reduce the risk of breastfeeding complications. The program also guides women who are already breastfeeding, so that they can overcome or relieve complications, such as painful nipples, and address concerns about their breast milk supply.
Meanwhile, women can get back on track with a Thompson Method Breastfeeding Rescue: a one-to-one consultation with a registered practitioner over Skype, to help relieve physical, mental, and emotional pain. Even healthcare professionals can learn more about improving outcomes for women in their care via The Thompson Method Professional Edition online program.
The Thompson Method is built around the ‘3 Golden Hours’ immediately following birth, which, Dr Robyn found, have the potential to shape the entire breastfeeding journey of both mother and baby. Tapping into this vital bonding time with the newborn and moving away from more forceful traditional techniques, the method helps prevent and overcome common complications, such as nipple pain, low volume, reflux and colic, breast engorgement and mastitis.
“When it comes to breastfeeding, many women don't know what they don't know,” says Dr Robyn. “We want to help women get back in touch with their maternal instincts and reclaim control of breastfeeding, no matter where they are in their unique journey. By reinventing breastfeeding education, we can help women prevent complications with a gentler approach shaped around the individual needs and wishes of the woman, with no agenda, no delay and no hurry, and carried out in her own good time.”
“This program is a lifesaver! This is my third baby but first TTM baby and I can say, without a doubt, it has made such a huge difference,” says Toni B on her The Thompson Method experience. “I feel like I’ve always known about the concepts Dr Robyn talks about but didn’t necessarily feel that I had enough confidence to advocate for myself with my other two children. This program saved me a lot of tears, frustration and doubts. Thank you again to Dr Robyn and all the support staff!”
The Thompson Method has recently garnered attention in the International Journal of Nursing Studies, in which a report from Mater Mothers’ Hospital concluded that it improved direct breastfeeding outcomes following discharge from hospital, and even reduced the risk of the discontinuation of exclusive breastfeeding by three months.
And with 50,000 women – and counting – having already discovered a pain-free and more natural breastfeeding experience with The Thompson Method, the future looks hopeful, happy, and healthy for empowered new mums everywhere.
