Trim New York Launches New Mobile App and Limited-Edition Shampoo & Conditioner
The app will simplify the booking and payment process for its renowned mobile haircut and styling service.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trim New York is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated mobile app and limited-edition shampoo and conditioner.
Trim New York is an at-home haircut and styling service located in the bustling city of New York. The company brings its renowned, customized salon directly to clients’ homes, offering service ranging from trims to a complete makeover. Trim New York’s mobile services are ideal for many different clients, including busy professionals, corporate events, weddings, hotels, spa days, and much more.
In the company’s most recent news, Trim New York has launched its brand-new app designed to simplify the booking and payment process for its renowned mobile service.
From the comfort of their own homes, clients can book any hair or makeup service, select the stylist of their choose, and pick the date and time that best suits their schedule.
Seiji, the founder of Trim New York, explains “after your appointment is confirmed by the stylist, you can sit back and relax as they bring the salon to you.” The salon offers three levels of experienced stylists: Top, Middle, and Junior, each with a corresponding price range suitable for any budget. Seiji's inspiration for creating Trim New York was based on the ease of ordering items online, such as clothing and food, and thought that salon services should be no different. Therefore, with Trim New York, salon services are now available through online ordering.
The Trim New York app provides a host of features and benefits for clients, including:
• Simplifies the salon booking experience
• Tips are included in service price
• The system records and archives the history and portfolios of users. It is simple to convey information regarding styles with images.
• Enables clients to maintain healthy hair with more frequent visits
• Ensure consistency in stylistic choices by using historical images
• Open 24 hours
• 30 stylists of various age groups and races to choose from
• Special booking options for customized wigs and hair extensions, as well as makeup classes
• Can be downloaded on both Apple Play and Google Stores
• And much more
Not only has Trim New York launched their new app, but it has also introduced its organic shampoo and conditioner handmade by Seiji himself. The products can be ordered on Amazon and are limited editions to commemorate the launch of the app.
For more information about Trim New York, or to view eligibility for group discounts, please visit https://www.trimnewyork.com/.
About Seiji
Seiji has enjoyed a career as a freelance hair artist for 25 years, gaining recognition for his impeccable style which has been showcased on various celebrities, including Tilda Swinton, Mariah Carey, and Meghan Markle. His work has also been featured in popular magazines like Vogue and Elle alongside other innovative artists. Throughout his career, he has worked on several high-end fashion editorial shoots, red carpet looks, and ad campaigns. Seiji now considers Trim his next challenge and looks forward to achieving legendary status in his career.
Seiji intends to offer a novel system to individuals that provides them with a sensation similar to that experienced by celebrities.
Seiji
Trim New York
+1 917 673 8552
contact@trimnewyork.com