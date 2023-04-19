Codexis Announces RNA Therapeutics Manufacturing Workshop at TIDES USA

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company, today announced it will host a pre-conference workshop highlighting the role of an enzymatic approach to support RNA-based therapeutics manufacturing at the TIDES USA annual meeting being held May 7-10, 2023, in San Diego, CA. The workshop will be held live and virtually on Sunday, May 7, 2023.



Ribonucleic acid (RNA) as a therapeutic modality has gained tremendous traction in recent years with the growing number of messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines and small interfering RNA (siRNA) candidates advancing in clinical studies. However, large-scale production faces complex challenges in nucleic acids quality and quantity, as well as overall economics. At TIDES USA, Codexis will showcase how engineered enzymes can overcome these difficulties to enable scalable and sustainable manufacturing.

Presentation Details

Title: Engineered Enzymes to Overcome Scalability and Sustainability Challenges of Nucleic Acid Therapeutics Manufacturing

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Time: 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm PT

Location: Manchester Grand Hyatt, San Diego, CA

An archive of the presentation will be available to registered attendees within the TIDES USA platform. The presentation will also be available on Codexis’ website, www.codexis.com.

