IDEX Biometrics 2022 annual report

/EIN News/ -- The board of IDEX Biometrics ASA resolved the substance of the 2022 annual report and annual financial statements on 19 April 2023. The financial statements are consistent with the preliminary 2022 statements published on 22 February 2023. The annual report will be published following technical formatting (tagging) to ESEF machine-readable format of the annual financial statements.

